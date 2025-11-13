BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nissan 'exploring different routes' to R36 GT-R amid EV rethink
UP NEXT
EVs will have to pay London's congestion charge from January

Nissan 'exploring different routes' to R36 GT-R amid EV rethink

Radical 1341bhp Hyper Force previewed an electric future for Godzilla that might not come to fruition

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
13 November 2025

Nissan is reconsidering plans to launch an electric successor to the GT-R supercar based on 2023's outlandish Hyper Force concept.

Previously described by the firm as a "tangible lucid dream", the Hyper Force is a brutalist, futuristic vision of what an R36-generation GT-R could look like, featuring a solid-state battery and a 1341bhp four-wheel-drive powertrain.

Upon its unveiling, bosses said the concept was feasible for production by 2030 as an EV successor to the V6-powered R35 GT-R, which went out of production earlier in 2025 after a 17-year stint.

But now product boss Guillaume Cartier has said the Japanese firm is "exploring different routes" to a next-generation GT-R.

He said "it's something I believe in, as I was in charge of launching GT-R in Europe" but there remains "no clear plan" to launch a new supercar.

The rethink comes as manufacturers of premium and sports cars confront weak global demand for EVs in those segments.

Maserati cancelled plans to offer an electric version of the MCPura supercar this year, for example; Lotus has delayed plans to launch an electric equivalent of the Emira; Porsche has extended the life of the petrol-powered 718; and Polestar has put its 6 electric super-roadster on the back burner.

Cartier didn't say whether this was a factor in the uncertainty around the next GT-R but did say the decision isn't a priority, as such a model wouldn't be a high-volume proposition globally.

"You have three major sports car markets in Europe – UK, Switzerland and Germany - and the rest like it but don't have a real market," he explained.

Nevertheless, he added that "the impact and consideration of the brand is important, so that's something we are considering", suggesting Nissan could consider the GT-R viable as a halo product rather than a meaningful revenue generator.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Toyota Hilix electric review 01
Toyota Hilux Electric
Toyota Hilux Electric
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 01
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
P6A1936 1600x1067 e125f67b 0fda 44af 8430 19a0966d861d
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
10
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
MG IM6 review 2025 0001
MG IM6
7
MG IM6
Honda Super N review 2025 0001
Honda Super-N
Honda Super-N

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Nissan GT-R

Nissan GT-R

A revamp aims to make the ageing Japanese super-coupé more usable, but more dynamic rivals still have an edge - if not the outright pace of Nissan's indomitable GT-R

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Nissan GT-R cars for sale

 Nissan GT-R 3.8 V6 Premium Edition Auto 4WD Euro 5 2dr
2011
£50,000
42,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan GT-R 3.8 V6 Premium Edition Auto 4WD Euro 5 2dr
2011
£44,995
75,800miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan GT-R 3.8 V6 Premium Edition Auto 4WD Euro 5 2dr
2012
£49,995
43,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan GT-R 3.8 V6 Premium Edition Auto 4WD Euro 5 2dr
2011
£46,980
46,806miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan GT-R 3.8 V6 45th Anniversary Auto 4WD Euro 5 2dr
2015
£62,995
31,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan GT-R 3.8 V6 Premium Edition Auto 4WD Euro 5 2dr
2011
£49,920
46,424miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan GT-R 3.8 V6 Track Edition Engineered By NISMO Auto 4WD Euro 6 2dr
2025
£149,950
83miles
Unlisted
Unlisted
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Gt-R Premium Edition 3.8 2dr Coupe Semi Auto Petrol
2024
£119,995
500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan GT-R 3.8 V6 Prestige Auto 4WD Euro 6 2dr
2019
£85,950
6,939miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 41 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Toyota Hilix electric review 01
Toyota Hilux Electric
Toyota Hilux Electric
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 01
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
P6A1936 1600x1067 e125f67b 0fda 44af 8430 19a0966d861d
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
10
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
MG IM6 review 2025 0001
MG IM6
7
MG IM6
Honda Super N review 2025 0001
Honda Super-N
Honda Super-N

View all car reviews