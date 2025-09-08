The Polestar 6 has been put on the back burner as the brand prioritises higher-volume models like the Polestar 7 crossover and Polestar 2 replacement.

Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller told Autocar at the Munich motor show that the next priority was to get into the compact SUV segment in Europe with the 7 (rendered below), which will give Polestar the biggest volume potential yet and make the brand more accessible in its pricing.

Polestar has also “put a lot of energy into the topic” of the next-generation 2, as the liftback has been the Swedish brand’s most successful model to date.

These two models are crucial in building volume for Polestar and supporting retailer growth, said Lohscheller, as part of the brand's switch to a more conventional retail model.

Lohscheller confirmed that Polestar still intends to make the 6 in the future, however, as a model that will use a new bespoke architecture shared with the 5 saloon revealed at Munich.

But for now the focus is very much on building volume in Europe – a market that is by far Polestar's most successful globally. More than 75% of Polestar cars are sold in Europe, and the UK is its biggest single market.

On his plans for the 7, Lohscheller said he hopes to attract younger customers to the brand with the smaller SUV and also more female customers as he accepts the brand "is quite a performance brand" at the moment and has "many, many more male" than female customers

He said the design would be "very different" to Polestar's current models and more of a familiar SUV shape "but at the same time, it will be distinguished and really stand out" in the way the 5 stands out against rival saloons.