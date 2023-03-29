Nissan electrifies R32 Skyline with special one-off project

Nissan has previewed a one-off electric recreation of the seminal R32 Skyline GT-R, called the R32 EV.

Shown in a brief video on Nissan Japan's website, the dimly lit R32 EV will be the firm’s first electric sports car, albeit not one for mass production.

It is the brainchild of a single engineer, who joined the company out of "admiration" for the original 1989 R32 Skyline and said: "I want to build a more exciting car by adding the latest electrification technology that I am involved with to my favourite car.

"By combining the car that I love the most with the technology that I think is the best, we can create a car that people around the world will be more excited about."

The video shows the car's rear with a large exhaust and no apparent changes over the combustion model, which is widely celebrated for its charismatic twin-turbocharged straight-six engine.

Since the video features the 2.6-litre engine's exhaust note, it's possible the car will get exterior speakers, like the Maserati Granturismo Folgore and Abarth 500e

The chassis technology behind the R32 EV may be previewed by Nissan's electric crossover, the Nissan Ariya e-4orce. Nissan has claimed this four-wheel drive system has the same software and hardware configuration as the Attesta ET-S system, the mechanical powertrain used under the R35 Nissan GT-R, which was axed in early 2022 after 13 years.

This latest teaser comes after Nissan Nismo CEO Takao Katagiri told Autocar last year that his division is preparing a bespoke electrified flagship for the UK that is expected to arrive this decade. The development of the flagship could be influenced by the R32 EV, suggesting this is Nissan's first step towards electrifying the GT-R badge.