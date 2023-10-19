BACK TO ALL NEWS
Striking new Nissan concept gives clues to electric Juke
Striking new Nissan concept gives clues to electric Juke

Hyper Punk concept introduces bold design cues and AI-powered interior technology
Felix Page
News
5 mins read
19 October 2023

The radical new Nissan Hyper Punk is an outlandish electric crossover designed to showcase the future design direction for the Japanese firm's EVs.

Starring at this week's Tokyo motor show, the Juke-sized crossover is described as "functional and stylish", blending virtual and physical features in a bid to appeal to a style-focused audience.

The fourth and final entrant into Nissan's Hyper concept family, it follows the Hyper Adventure SUV, Hyper Urban crossover and Hyper Tourer MPV (below) in gaining vehicle-to-grid charging technology, striking origami-inspired styling cues and AI-powered mood-sensing technology that automatically adjusts the lighting and music.

Its styling, Nissan says, "goes against the minimalist design" as a statement of intent for the electric cars the brand will launch in the coming years. Its sharp-edged silhouette and squat proportions are emphasised by its bold 23in alloy wheel design and polygonal front and rear lights.

Nissan has yet to give an indication that any of the 'Hyper' concepts will evolve directly into production cars, but the company has already confirmed it will launch 19 new electric cars globally from now until 2030, paving the way for EV successors to the Serena, Juke, Qashqai and X-Trail - as implied by these four concepts.

Nissan Hyper Tourer concept: everything you need to know

Nissan Hyper Tourer front quarter static

 

This Volvo EM90-rivalling minivan is designed to feature fully autonomous capability, high-density solid-state batteries, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology and a strong focus on aerodynamics. 

The aero-optimised exterior design affords it a rather featureless, flat-sided body with sharp lines and deep, chiselled front and rear bumpers. Channels have been created in the bodywork to smooth airflow, the wheels have been designed to have as little drag as possible and it does without door mirrors. Its high waistline is decorated with a white strip that morphs into the daytime-running light at the front.

The luxury theme continues inside, where it's said to combine technology with "the essence of omotenashi" (Japanese hospitality), and has been developed with long-distance travel in mind.

Its high-density batteries have been packaged in such a way as to maximise interior space and keep the centre of gravity as low as possible for smoother acceleration and braking.

Nissan Hyper Tourer rear quarter static

The Hyper Tourer gets front seats that swivel 360deg to allow the front and rear passengers to face each other when the car is driving autonomously. Passengers in the rear can also wear a display much like a virtual-reality headset that allows them to operate the infotainment screen up front.

Nissan claims that AI will be used to monitor several aspects of the passenger's health – such as their heart rate, breathing and perspiration – and automatically adjust the ambient lighting and select music to "fit the mood".

The ambient lighting comes chiefly from a light pattern on the roof, said to be a depiction of traditional Japanese patterns, and a floor made entirely out of LEDs displaying images of riverbeds and the sky. According to Nissan, this creates "a relaxing space where digital and nature are fused."

Nissan Hyper Tourer interior

Its V2X technology is also seen on the Hyper Urban and Hyper Adventure concepts and allows it to supply electricity via its solid-state battery to homes, to offices and while travelling. This could be useful in selling electricity back to the national grid or powering a home during a blackout.

Nissan will give more details about the concept, which has yet to be confirmed for future production, at the Tokyo motor show.

By Jonathan Bryce

Nissan Hyper Adventure concept: everything you need to know

The new Nissan Hyper Adventure concept is an electric 4x4 aimed at enabling outdoor adventures, previewing new technologies set to feature on the firm’s upcoming EVs.

The second in a series of concepts being shown by Nissan in the run-up to this year’s Tokyo motor show, it majors on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology. 

This allows the car to supply power to any external device, be it a kettle, an electric jet ski, or even the national grid. 

Some electric cars currently on sale, such as the Kia EV6, already feature vehicle-to-load functionality, which allows the car’s battery to power small appliances such as laptops.

However, Nissan’s development – allowing much higher-load connections – is significant in that it would allow the car’s high-capacity battery to become a functional part of the national grid.

Nissan Hyper Adventure side

It could allow for the sale of electricity in the car’s battery back to the national grid amid spikes in demand, or to maintain the supply of electricity to a house during a blackout – increasing the reliability of energy infrastructure.

Nissan cites the flexibility that V2X provides in remote areas as a major benefit, claiming it could “sustain electricity needs any time and anywhere while still being respectful of the environment”.

That go-anywhere billing is further reflected in the interior design of the Hyper Adventure, featuring a swivelling rear seat bench that can be configured to face the large tailgate. This allows passengers to exit the car through the boot via a set of retractable steps.

Man stepping out of Nissan Hyper Adventure tailgate

The exterior has been designed to optimise the SUV’s aerodynamics, with a sloping roofline and a rakish Kamm-style rear end. 

Under the skin, it features Nissan’s e-4orce four-wheel drive system, boosting traction in challenging conditions. 

Nissan Hyper Urban concept: everything you need to know

The striking Hyper Urban has been designed with a number of outlandish features that make "a bold statement while also effectively blending in with its environment", said Nissan.

Its bodywork is painted in a special chromatic shade of yellow, for example, that changes colour according to the angle of the light hitting it, while scissor doors feature at the front and rear. 

Meanwhile, the sleek silhouette has been conceived for optimal aerodynamic efficiency and is equipped with eye-catching wide tyres that "complete the sporty look". 

The interior, said to be inspired by kaleidoscopic triangles, features a customisable instrument panel and infotainment display - plus front seats that fold into the rear to create a lounge-style sofa arrangement. 

Emphasising its sustainability focus, the Hyper Urban can theoretically be kept fully up to date with regular hardware and software updates, even featuring a removable instrument panel that can be swapped out as required for one hosting the latest graphic technology. 

The concept is also equipped with vehicle-to-grid charging functionality that can help to balance power flow in peak periods, reducing pressure on the electricity network and allowing the owner to earn money while they charge. 

Nissan hasn't specified which of the concept's technological or stylistic attributes will be carried across to next-generation production cars, but clearly the Hyper Urban is more overtly conceptual than last week's 20-23. 

CEO Makoto Uchida recently announced that the firm will launch only electric cars in Europe from now on and will stop selling combustion cars in the region as soon as 2030.

In line with this pledge, Nissan will launch 19 new EVs over the next seven years, including successors to today's Micra and Leaf and likely electric replacements for the Juke, Qashqai and X-Trail

Additional reporting by Charlie Martin

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
sabre 17 October 2023

Nissan is very clever to copy the front end of Lexus, so clever that it makes me prefer the original.

harf 17 October 2023

Deserving of a tears with laughter emoji !!!

You're killing me with these daily comedy luxury MPVs.

I think a BMW XM inspired equivalent would properly finish me off !!!

Andrew1 10 October 2023
Bored of these cartoonish concepts that have nothing to do with reality.

