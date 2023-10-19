Striking new Nissan concept gives clues to electric Juke

The radical new Nissan Hyper Punk is an outlandish electric crossover designed to showcase the future design direction for the Japanese firm's EVs.

Starring at this week's Tokyo motor show, the Juke-sized crossover is described as "functional and stylish", blending virtual and physical features in a bid to appeal to a style-focused audience.

The fourth and final entrant into Nissan's Hyper concept family, it follows the Hyper Adventure SUV, Hyper Urban crossover and Hyper Tourer MPV (below) in gaining vehicle-to-grid charging technology, striking origami-inspired styling cues and AI-powered mood-sensing technology that automatically adjusts the lighting and music.

Its styling, Nissan says, "goes against the minimalist design" as a statement of intent for the electric cars the brand will launch in the coming years. Its sharp-edged silhouette and squat proportions are emphasised by its bold 23in alloy wheel design and polygonal front and rear lights.

Nissan has yet to give an indication that any of the 'Hyper' concepts will evolve directly into production cars, but the company has already confirmed it will launch 19 new electric cars globally from now until 2030, paving the way for EV successors to the Serena, Juke, Qashqai and X-Trail - as implied by these four concepts.

Nissan Hyper Tourer concept: everything you need to know

This Volvo EM90-rivalling minivan is designed to feature fully autonomous capability, high-density solid-state batteries, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology and a strong focus on aerodynamics.

The aero-optimised exterior design affords it a rather featureless, flat-sided body with sharp lines and deep, chiselled front and rear bumpers. Channels have been created in the bodywork to smooth airflow, the wheels have been designed to have as little drag as possible and it does without door mirrors. Its high waistline is decorated with a white strip that morphs into the daytime-running light at the front.

The luxury theme continues inside, where it's said to combine technology with "the essence of omotenashi" (Japanese hospitality), and has been developed with long-distance travel in mind.

Its high-density batteries have been packaged in such a way as to maximise interior space and keep the centre of gravity as low as possible for smoother acceleration and braking.