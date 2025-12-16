BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nissan to double global line-up of hot Nismo models

Japanese firm will expand performance model range as part of major recovery plan

James Attwood
16 December 2025

Nissan will double its global line-up of high-performance Nismo models to 10 as part of the Japanese manufacturer's major recovery plan.

It will also expand the availability of Nismo models, with the goal of growing sales of them from around 100,000 currently to 150,000 by 2028. Between 40 and 60% of that growth is expected to come from outside Japan.

Nissan has given no indication of which models will stand to gain a Nismo variant, whether the new models would be combustion-engined or electric or in which markets those models will be launched.

The firm did say, though, that it will "actively consider collaborations with external partners" for new Nismo models. 

Currently, the Ariya Nismo, a high-powered, dual-motor electric SUV, is the only Nismo model offered in the UK. In other markets, Nissan sells Nismo versions of the Z sports car, Skyline saloon, X-Trail SUV and Patrol off-roader.

The suggestion that Nissan is open to working with external partners opens the door to a Micra Nismo based on the Alpine A290, mirroring how the standard Micra is a rebadged version of the Renault 5.

The firm has already been exploring adding halo models to bolster its brand image for some time: it previewed a potential electric successor to the GT-R successor in 2023 with the Hyper Force concept.

Nissan added that it will also create a number of prototype vehicles for "racing activities" that will be used to accelerate both hardware and software development in the coming year.

Autocar has previously reported that this group is set to include test machines built by the firm's Formula E race team.

Nissan said that motorsport will remain a key part of its future plans. It's currently present in Formula E and Japan's Super GT series and is evaluating plans to "expand into new types of racing".

After posting heavy losses in recent years, Nissan has embarked on a major recovery plan, named Re:Power, under new CEO Ivan Espinosa.

The strategy involves stabilising revenue by cutting costs and taking a more regionalised approach to product strategy. Espinosa has also spoken of the value of flagship halo models, such as Nismo variants, as being vital in boosting the brand.

