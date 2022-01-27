BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nissan confirms all-electric Micra successor for Europe
UP NEXT
SMMT forecasts UK car production recovery after "dismal" 2021

Nissan confirms all-electric Micra successor for Europe

Reinvented supermini will use the same CMF-BEV platform as Renault's revived 5 EV
Rachel Burgess
News
2 mins read
27 January 2022

Nissan will launch an electric replacement for the Micra supermini based on a new EV platform shared with Renault, as part of a €23 billion (£19 billion) investment to electrification over the next five years announced by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

The new Micra will share the planned new CMF-BEV platform with the upcoming Renault 5, the Alliance partners said in a joint announcement on Thursday.

The platform would launched in 2024 and can accommodate enough batteries to provide a 250-mile range, the Alliance said. It will eventually form the basis for 250,000 vehicles annually by the Nissan, Renault and Alpine brands.

Related articles

The platform would reduce costs by 33% and power consumption by 10% compared to the current platform used by the Renault Zoe supermini.

The CMF-BEV will be one of five electric platforms the Alliance will launch, a programme that was kicked off by the CMF-EV platform that underpins the delayed Nissan Ariya SUV and the new Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric.

The five platforms include one specific to vans, other for Japanese-style micro Kei cars and the budget CMF-AEV platform that underpins the Dacia Spring city car.

The Alliance said that the five platforms would underpin 35 new cars by 2030.

Nissan said the shared platform “enables the companies to maintain unique styling for their respective products, as demonstrated by the design preview of the new vehicle”.

Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta said: “This all-new model will be designed by Nissan and engineered and manufactured by Renault using our new common platform, maximizing the use of our Alliance assets while maintaining its Nissan-ness.

“This is a great example of the Alliance’s ‘smart differentiation’ approach. Succeeding our iconic Micra, I am sure this new model will provide further excitement to our customers in Europe.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Nissan Micra N-Sport 2019 road test review - hero front

Nissan Micra

Two years after launch, the fifth-gen Micra range gets a warm hatchback: the N-Sport

Read our review
Back to top
Car Review
Nissan Micra
Nissan Micra N-Sport 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The three companies have sometimes struggled to find common ground in recent years as they tried to align competing demands from French and Japanese, but have now said that shared electrification goals would unite the three and increase common investment. 

“The Alliance is stronger than ever” Jean-Dominique Senard, Chairman of the Alliance said. The money for electrification and connectivity projects “massive investments that none of the three companies could make alone” Senard said.

Used cars for sale

 Nissan Micra 1.2 Visia 5dr
2015
£5,795
49,600miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Micra 1.2 Acenta 5dr Cvt
2015
£6,250
5,261miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Micra 1.2 Visia 5dr
2015
£6,460
16,332miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Micra 1.2 Acenta 5dr
2015
£6,500
45,534miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Micra 1.2 Vibe 5dr
2016
£6,707
26,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Micra 1.2 N-tec 5dr
2016
£6,750
24,012miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Micra 1.2 Acenta 5dr
2015
£6,995
40,562miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Micra 1.2 Acenta 5dr
2015
£7,000
25,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Micra 1.2 Acenta 5dr
2015
£7,290
8,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

View all latest drives