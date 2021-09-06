BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Dacia Spring EV looking 'very positive' for UK sale
UP NEXT
Volkswagen developing software-driven chassis and steering tech

Dacia Spring EV looking 'very positive' for UK sale

Priced from €12,403 in France, a decision will be made on UK sale by early January
James Attwood, digital editor
News
3 mins read
30 November 2021

A decision on whether the new Dacia Spring Electric will go on sale in the UK will be made by early January at the latest, according to brand boss Denis Le Vot.

The Spring, billed by its maker as Europe's most affordable EV, is already on sale in left-hand drive markets, but the firm has delayed a UK sales decison while it evaluates production capacity and its sales potential against the cost of a right hand-drive conversion.

"It is looking very positive, but there is no final decision," Denis Le Vot, CEO of Dacia told Autocar. "Our data suggests there are 15 million motorists in Europe who commute in their cars today - and that 60% of them use them for short distance driving exclusively. I am not saying they will all buy a Spring, but I am sure that it is exactly the kind of car that they need.

Related articles

"For the UK we will make a final decision late this year or by early January at the very latest."

The Spring went on sale in France in March, priced from €12,403 after that country's generous EV incentives. A two-seat commercial variant will be introduced in 2022. 

That minimum price, equivalent to £10,630, positions the Spring alongside a mid-range, conventionally fuelled Sandero in terms of cost.

The French government currently offers a grant to buyers of sub-€45,000 EVs amounting to 27% of the cost of purchase, including tax, and a further €2500 if the EV is bought in exchange for an older ICE car to be scrapped. 

Two trim levels are available: Comfort, which features air conditioning, a 3.5in media display with Bluetooth, a USB port and cloth upholstery as standard, and Comfort Plus, which adds a 7.0in infotainment display with smartphone mirroring, an orange-themed interior styling pack and metallic exterior paint. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class All Terrain 2021 first drive review hero

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Dacia Duster 2018 road test review hero front

Dacia Duster

Romania’s value champion compact crossover enters a second model generation. It still might not be as refined as other SUVs, but the Duster is very much in a class of its own

Read our review
Back to top

The Chinese-made Spring is offered across mainland Europe initially, with car-sharing company Zity a primary customer. 

Previewed by a concept in 2019 and based on parent company Renault’s Chinese-market City K-ZE, the Spring was designed for use in urban areas in both passenger and cargo forms - the latter for last-mile deliveries. It uses an electric motor that makes 44bhp and 92lb ft, fed by a 26.8kWh battery.

This gives it a 140-mile range on the WLTP combined cycle and the ability to fast-charge at a rate of up to 30kW from a CCS DC charger. The top speed is limited to 62mph and the turning circle is a mere 4.8 metres.

The Spring is 3.73 metres long – 0.35 metres shorter than Dacia’s new Sandero supermini – yet the firm claims it has room for four adults. The boot is 300 litres, increasing to 600 litres when the rear seats are folded down, plus there’s 23 litres of storage in the front.

The car-sharing version of the Spring will be offered in select European countries and will come with durable artificial leather seats and 14in wheels. Meanwhile, the van will forgo rear seats to offer 800 litres of luggage capacity and a 1033mm load length.

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate 5dr 4x4
2014
£6,290
58,606miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate 5dr 4x4
2014
£6,495
82,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate 5dr 4x4
2014
£6,495
75,586miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate 5dr
2014
£6,995
40,484miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Ambiance 5dr
2017
£8,295
31,776miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Prestige 5dr
2016
£8,895
53,227miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.6 Sce 115 Ambiance Prime 5dr
2016
£8,895
23,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate 5dr 4x4
2017
£8,970
65,571miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate 5dr
2015
£8,995
23,680miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
16
Add a comment…
HiPo 289 30 November 2021

Dacia recently put out a press release talking about the massive demand they've experienced for this model across Europe already - it was a lot.  I think something like 40,000 orders in 8 months.  For this reason it seems likely that it will launch in the UK. With the prospect of cheap Chinese EVs flooding the European market soon, it makes sense for European manufacturers to start launching their own low cost EVs. 

Alexander Johnston 8 September 2021

Great to see Dacia in this market, 140 miles range might be a stretch for a 27khw battery, 4 miles/khw, 108 miles - 95 mile range on open road might be more realistic.

davidwright13@h... 6 September 2021

Also hoping it comes to the UK, think it'll be a good option at a price point. Dacia might want to align their communications and customer service teams however... from Dacia customer services email on 16/8/21:

"Thank you for contacting us at Dacia UK, I can confirm that the Dacia Spring will be released later on this year..."

Latest Drives

1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class All Terrain 2021 first drive review hero

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

View all latest drives