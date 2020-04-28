Nissan Ariya EV: production design shown in new patents

Nissan's first electric SUV appears to stay faithful to 2019 concept in patent images; set to launch in 2021
28 April 2020

Nissan's second dedicated electric car for Europe is edging closer to reality, with patent images revealing the Ariya SUV’s planned production bodywork.

The new shots, posted most clearly by Instagram fan account Nissan Arabia, show the 4.6m-long family SUV features a design very closely aligned with that of the concept car that was revealed at last year’s Tokyo motor show

While the overall shape is clearly retained, a few detail changes can be spotted. The bumper shape, particularly the lower portion, has been slightly altered, with a towing eye cover visible and LED lights also brought in to the intakes at the edges of the front. 

The side view seems broadly identical, bar a charging port raised higher in the wing, a shark-fin aerial on the roof and alterations to the roof spoiler. The side mirrors aren’t incorporated in the patent shots, suggesting Nissan might be looking to swap traditional items for cameras, as per the Honda E and Audi E-tron

Our Verdict

Nissan Leaf

Nissan Leaf 2018 UK review hero front

Better looks, better value, better range, stronger performance and a quiet and relaxing drive make the Nissan Leaf a leading EV contender again

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

At the rear, more significant alterations are visible. It looks like the rear window has been reduced in terms of visible area, while a rear wiper has been brought in. The backlit Nissan logo seen on the concept also appears to have been ditched, although the full-width LED tail-light design should be retained. The bumper shape has also been altered for production. 

With no interior images, we can only go by the minimalist design of the concept’s cabin for reference. Expect it to showcase the long-awaited generation shift of Nissan interiors and infotainment alongside the new X-Trail seven-seat SUV, which is due at the end of this year. 

The production version of the Ariya, not expected for at least another year, will use a new Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance modular architecture that offers increased flexibility with the motor and battery pack size.

There's still no indication of the powertrain beyond Nissan calling it a “high performance, 100% electric drive system” with dual motors for four-wheel drive. However, we do know that the Ariya will offer Level 2 autonomous driving assistance features.

Read more: 

2021 Nissan Rogue leaks, previews next X-Trail

New Nissan Z car to use 400Z name and twin-turbo V6

New 2020 Qashqai key to Nissan's three-pronged SUV assault

Advertisement

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week