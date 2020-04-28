Nissan Ariya EV: production design shown in new patents

Nissan's second dedicated electric car for Europe is edging closer to reality, with patent images revealing the Ariya SUV’s planned production bodywork.

The new shots, posted most clearly by Instagram fan account Nissan Arabia, show the 4.6m-long family SUV features a design very closely aligned with that of the concept car that was revealed at last year’s Tokyo motor show.

While the overall shape is clearly retained, a few detail changes can be spotted. The bumper shape, particularly the lower portion, has been slightly altered, with a towing eye cover visible and LED lights also brought in to the intakes at the edges of the front.

The side view seems broadly identical, bar a charging port raised higher in the wing, a shark-fin aerial on the roof and alterations to the roof spoiler. The side mirrors aren’t incorporated in the patent shots, suggesting Nissan might be looking to swap traditional items for cameras, as per the Honda E and Audi E-tron.