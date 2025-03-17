BACK TO ALL NEWS
Next Jeep Cherokee to offer choice of petrol or electric power
Next Jeep Cherokee to offer choice of petrol or electric power

SUV is set to move onto Stellantis’s STLA Large platform, slotting into Jeep line-up below electric Wagoneer S

Charlie Martin
17 March 2025

Jeep is priming the next-generation Cherokee for launch next year, with the new-look SUV set to offer the choice of petrol or electric power.

It's set to be a close relationship of the flagship Jeep Wagoneer S EV, making the switch to Stellantis’s STLA Large platform.

Indeed, the new Cherokee shares several design cues with the Wagoneer S, including a sloping roofline, squared-off haunches, rear doors set into the wheel arches and doorhandles recessed into the body.

Up front, however, the Cherokee is expected to feature a more prominent variant of Jeep’s seven-slot grille than that on the Wagoneer S.

And at the rear, it appears to have a boxier tailgate and larger lights than the Wagoneer S, suggesting a look familiar from the Grand Cherokee.

The appearance of a tailpipe suggests that the prototype packs an internal combustion engine, rather than a battery-electric powertrain.

It's possible that this is the twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre ‘Hurricane’ straight six from the petrol-powered Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, offered with outputs of 420bhp and 510bhp.

An electric Cherokee is set to follow after the launch of the petrol model, likely borrowing the 600bhp dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain from the Wagoneer S.

This is paired with a 118kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery in that car, giving it a range of 303 miles (according to the US’s EPA test, which is less lenient than the WLTP regimen used in Europe). 

The new Cherokee will slot into Jeep’s range between the new Compass (due this year) and the Wagoneer S.

The Grand Cherokee will be pulled from sale in Europe in the coming months to make room for the Wagoneer S.

A similar decision may be made for the Wrangler when the upcoming Recon EV lands in Europe next year.

Latest Reviews

BMW M4
Used BMW M4 2014-2020 review
8
Used BMW M4 2014-2020 review
RZ450e 26.4.23 leebrimble 003 scaled
Lexus RZ
6
Lexus RZ
Yangwang U5 review 01 cornering front
Yangwang U8 review
Yangwang U8 review
Volkswagen ID 4 front
Volkswagen ID 4
8
Volkswagen ID 4
001 mercedes amg c43 front tracking 2022
Mercedes-Benz C43
7
Mercedes-Benz C43

Read our review

Car review
Jeep Cherokee

Jeep Cherokee

Can Italian tech put this once-rugged off-roader ahead of the pack, or is the Cherokee lost in an increasingly large crowd of superior family SUVs?

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

