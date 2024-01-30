Next-generation Peugeot 5008 to be unveiled in March

The next-generation Peugeot 5008 will be unveiled in March, the brand has confirmed on its second E-Lion Day.

The new 5008 will be based on the same STLA Medium platform as the smaller Peugeot 3008, offering a similar mix of hybrid and battery-electric powertrains.

For reference, the 3008 hybrid pairs a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 21bhp electric motor, sending a combined output of 134bhp to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The electric e-3008, meanwhile, comes in two varieties. The entry-level model features a single, front-mounted motor with outputs of 207bhp and 251lb ft, dispatching the 0-62mph sprint in 8.7sec. The dual-motor, four-wheel-drive model boosts power to 316bhp and cuts the 0-62mph time down to 6.4sec.

A 73kWh (usable) battery yields a range of 326 miles with either powertrain, while a larger 98kWh pack extends the single-motor car's range to as much as 435 miles.

Acceleration and range are likely to be slightly degraded in the 5008, owing to its larger size and family-friendly billing. However, it should still be broadly competitive with mainstream electric SUVs such as the Kia EV6, Nissan Ariya and Skoda Enyaq.

Inside, it's expected to feature Peugeot’s latest i-Cockpit design, which was introduced in the 3008. On high trim levels, this features a curved 21.0in touchscreen that doubles as an instrument panel and an infotainment display.

Visually, the new 5008 will retain its conventional hatchback silhouette, owing to its greater focus on practicality, more clearly differentiating it from the fastback 3008.

This is despite Peugeot chief Linda Jackson’s previous suggestion that traditional SUVs could become exitinct amid electrification.

Speaking at last year’s Financial Times Future of the Car event, she said: “Gone are the days when you have a big SUV, because they're a nightmare for aerodynamics.”