BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Next-generation Peugeot 5008 to be unveiled in March
UP NEXT
2024 Audi Q7 update brings customisable lights

Next-generation Peugeot 5008 to be unveiled in March

New large family SUV will offer a mix of hybrid and electric powertrains as it faces up to the Skoda Enyaq
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
30 January 2024

The next-generation Peugeot 5008 will be unveiled in March, the brand has confirmed on its second E-Lion Day.

The new 5008 will be based on the same STLA Medium platform as the smaller Peugeot 3008, offering a similar mix of hybrid and battery-electric powertrains.

For reference, the 3008 hybrid pairs a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 21bhp electric motor, sending a combined output of 134bhp to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Related articles

The electric e-3008, meanwhile, comes in two varieties. The entry-level model features a single, front-mounted motor with outputs of 207bhp and 251lb ft, dispatching the 0-62mph sprint in 8.7sec. The dual-motor, four-wheel-drive model boosts power to 316bhp and cuts the 0-62mph time down to 6.4sec.

A 73kWh (usable) battery yields a range of 326 miles with either powertrain, while a larger 98kWh pack extends the single-motor car's range to as much as 435 miles.

Acceleration and range are likely to be slightly degraded in the 5008, owing to its larger size and family-friendly billing. However, it should still be broadly competitive with mainstream electric SUVs such as the Kia EV6, Nissan Ariya and Skoda Enyaq.

Inside, it's expected to feature Peugeot’s latest i-Cockpit design, which was introduced in the 3008. On high trim levels, this features a curved 21.0in touchscreen that doubles as an instrument panel and an infotainment display.

Peugeot e-3008 interior

Visually, the new 5008 will retain its conventional hatchback silhouette, owing to its greater focus on practicality, more clearly differentiating it from the fastback 3008. 

This is despite Peugeot chief Linda Jackson’s previous suggestion that traditional SUVs could become exitinct amid electrification.

Speaking at last year’s Financial Times Future of the Car event, she said: “Gone are the days when you have a big SUV, because they're a nightmare for aerodynamics.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2006-2013 review
8
Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2006-2013 review
1 Skoda Enyaq IV 2021 RT hero front
Skoda Enyaq
9
Skoda Enyaq
01 BMW X5 xDrive50e review 2024 lead front cornering
BMW X5
9
BMW X5
byd seal review 2024 01 action front
BYD Seal
7
BYD Seal
vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008

MPV turns SUV. Does the new Peugeot 5008 offer the best of both worlds or flawed compromises?

Read our review
Back to top

The 5008 will go on sale by the end of 2024. Prices are expected to start at around £40,000 for the hybrid and £50,000 for the EV, given that the 3008 costs £34,650 and £45,850 in those forms.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used Peugeot 5008 cars for sale

Peugeot 5008 1.2 PureTech GT Premium EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£24,475
29,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Peugeot 5008 2.0 BlueHDi GT EAT Auto 6Spd Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£18,650
53,567miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Peugeot 5008 1.5 BlueHDi Allure Premium EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£23,950
25,494miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Peugeot 5008 1.5 BlueHDi GT EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£26,588
17,235miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Peugeot 5008 1.6 BlueHDi Allure EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£11,995
39,621miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Peugeot 5008 1.2 PureTech GT Premium EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£26,899
5,627miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Peugeot 5008 1.2 PureTech GT Line Premium EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£23,360
28,065miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Peugeot 5008 1.2 PureTech Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,950
26,327miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Peugeot 5008 1.5 BlueHDi GT Line EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£17,377
52,626miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 571 cars
Powered By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
mrking 30 January 2024

400 real world miles for a reasonable cost comes closer and closer. that's the moment i think I'll get interested.

harf 30 January 2024

If only there was some sort of forthcoming show in Switzerland where manufacturers could show their vehicles to the public so we could take a look - aah well ...

Latest Reviews

Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2006-2013 review
8
Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2006-2013 review
1 Skoda Enyaq IV 2021 RT hero front
Skoda Enyaq
9
Skoda Enyaq
01 BMW X5 xDrive50e review 2024 lead front cornering
BMW X5
9
BMW X5
byd seal review 2024 01 action front
BYD Seal
7
BYD Seal
vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7

View all car reviews