BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Next-generation Audi RS4 Avant tipped for hot hybrid V6
UP NEXT
Top 10 Best convertibles and cabriolets 2022

Next-generation Audi RS4 Avant tipped for hot hybrid V6

BMW M3 Touring rival will follow standard A4 into dealerships, likely with PHEV power
News
2 mins read
11 July 2022

The next-generation Audi RS4 Avant is in line to be the first RS performance model to get a plug-in hybrid powertrain, as the German firm ramps up its electrification push.

Audi is thought to be in the very early stages of testing the RS4’s powertrain, which – as previously reported by Autocar – is expected to be based around the current twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine but with electric assistance that will lift its output beyond 444bhp and 443lb ft.

An Audi A4-based test mule spotted in the Alps is thought to have been testing this new set-up, due to the “very loud” noise it was making, and the fact that it was testing alongside an Audi RS6 Avant. Mandatory testing stickers and a camouflaged charging flap give it away as a PHEV.

Related articles

When it gets its own bodywork, it's expected to be even more aggressive than the recently spotted Audi S4 Avant.

The hot estate was pictured with a lower and wider front grille, slimmer headlights and a more angular roofline to the standard A4, so expect the range-topper to don classic RS-style widened arches, large-diameter sports wheels, a bespoke body kit and a beefy sports exhaust.

It is also expected to get an interior very similar to its S4 sibling, with a floating instrument panel behind a new flat-bottomed steering wheel, a clean centre console and a more advanced twin-touchscreen interface. 

Audi looks to be ditching traditional gear shifters for a new toggle-based gear switch in the A4 line-up. This is expected to operate either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic or eight-speed torque-converter unit.

Car Review
Audi RS4 Avant
Audi RS4 Avant
Read our full road test review
Read more

An Audi spokesman confirmed that the next RS4 is still in the very early stages of development and is “a number of years away”. The standard new A4 Avant is set to hit dealerships next year.

Expect the new RS4 Avant to command a premium on the model it replaces, which is currently priced from £69,275. 

Used cars for sale

 Audi RS4 4.2 Quattro 4dr
2007
£16,995
115,000miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
Audi A4 4.2 Quattro 4dr
2006
£25,000
78,747miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
Audi RS4 4.2 Quattro 4dr
2008
£33,450
50,500miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
Audi RS4 4.2 Quattro 4dr
2007
£23,989
85,000miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
Audi RS4 4.2 Quattro 4dr
2006
£16,500
91,949miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
Audi RS4 4.2 Quattro 4dr
2007
£17,000
120,327miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
Audi RS4 4.2 Quattro 4dr
2007
£23,995
62,000miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
Audi RS4 4.2 Quattro 4dr
2006
£26,000
47,000miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
Audi RS4 4.2 Quattro 4dr
2006
£15,990
95,944miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate (Elite) 130PS Petrol Auto Cobalt Blue front tracking
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Audi RS4 Avant

Audi RS4 Avant

Rapid, sure-footed, practical, comfortable, classy: can the new RS4 Avant really be all these things?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate (Elite) 130PS Petrol Auto Cobalt Blue front tracking
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review

View all latest drives