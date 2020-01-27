Next-gen Porsche 911 GT3 previewed in Superbowl advert

Porsche's upcoming 992-generation 911 GT3 has been seen without disguise - and the brand itself is responsible for its early sneak preview.

The track-focused sports car can briefly be seen in the background of Porsche's 2020 Superbowl advert, released online over the weekend. Though only quickly visible, tell-tale GT3 styling cues are clear to see, including the large fixed rear wing, splitter and diffuser, and the classic GT3 centre-locking wheels.

The sighting adds fuel to rumours that the car could be a surprise unveiling at the 2020 Geneva motor show in March, alongside the new 911 Turbo which will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Further details are yet to be revealed, but we do know the 911 Speedster’s heavily revised 4.0-litre flat-six engine will be carried over to future GT models as Porsche’s GT division persists with naturally aspirated engines.

GT boss Andreas Preuninger said: “We’ve invested in the future with this engine. I can’t comment on future projects but we would be stupid not to re-use this engine somewhere.

“Our philosophy in GT cars is to stay naturally aspirated. We want to keep that engine for the future and that’s why we’ve made such a tremendous effort to get the engine right without taking emotion and performance away.”

Preuninger declined to reveal which models would use the updated engine, but a strong likelihood is the next-generation GT3. Recently spied prototypes at the Nürburgring Nordschleife emitted the telltale wail of a high-revving engine free from turbocharging, adding further weight to the speculation.