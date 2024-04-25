Report: Adrian Newey to leave Red Bull

Red Bull Racing design chief Adrian Newey, whose cars have dominated Formula 1 for decades, is set to leave the team, according to reports.

German title Auto Motor und Sport first reported that the 65-year-old has informed Red Bull chiefs of his plan to leave Milton Keynes at the end of the year.

The BBC says it has confirmed those reports with sources at the team.

The reports suggest Newey’s decision is linked to the controversial situation surrounding misconduct allegations against team chief Christian Horner.

Earlier this year, an investigation cleared Horner of any wrongdoing, although the complainant has since appealed that decision.

The situation with Horner is said to have sparked a power struggle within Red Bull that has left Newey unhappy.

Newey joined Red Bull in 2005 and has since designed a string of title winners for Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. His 2023 machine was the most dominant in F1 history.

If his departure is confirmed, Newey will have plenty of options. He has strongly been linked with a move to Ferrari - setting up a dream partnership with Lewis Hamilton - and has a job offer from Aston Martin.

Newey has previously designed race and title-winners for Williams and McLaren.