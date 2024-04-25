BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Report: Adrian Newey to leave Red Bull
UP NEXT
Arcfox to Zeekr: Star cars at the 2024 Beijing motor show

Report: Adrian Newey to leave Red Bull

Legendary designer is said to have submitted his notice of resignation from dominant Formula 1 team
James Attwood
News
1 min read
25 April 2024

Red Bull Racing design chief Adrian Newey, whose cars have dominated Formula 1 for decades, is set to leave the team, according to reports.

German title Auto Motor und Sport first reported that the 65-year-old has informed Red Bull chiefs of his plan to leave Milton Keynes at the end of the year.

The BBC says it has confirmed those reports with sources at the team.

Related articles

The reports suggest Newey’s decision is linked to the controversial situation surrounding misconduct allegations against team chief Christian Horner.

Earlier this year, an investigation cleared Horner of any wrongdoing, although the complainant has since appealed that decision.

The situation with Horner is said to have sparked a power struggle within Red Bull that has left Newey unhappy.

Newey joined Red Bull in 2005 and has since designed a string of title winners for Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. His 2023 machine was the most dominant in F1 history.

If his departure is confirmed, Newey will have plenty of options. He has strongly been linked with a move to Ferrari - setting up a dream partnership with Lewis Hamilton - and has a job offer from Aston Martin.

Newey has previously designed race and title-winners for Williams and McLaren.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

dacia duster review 2024 01 cornering front
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
gwm ora 03 review 2024 01 cornering front
GWM Ora 03
6
GWM Ora 03
porsche macan 4 electric review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric
Vauxhall Corsa cornering
Used Vauxhall Corsa 2014-2019 review
8
Used Vauxhall Corsa 2014-2019 review
audi s3 saloon review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi S3
7
Audi S3

View all car reviews

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used cars for sale

Volkswagen GOLF 1.6 TDI BlueMotion Tech Match Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,490
66,830miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D180 R-Sport Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£20,990
46,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI EVO Match Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,290
45,304miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Crossland X 1.2 Turbo GPF Elite Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£8,995
70,223miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDi 3 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£16,990
10,200miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volvo XC90 2.4 D5 Executive Geartronic 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2013
£9,450
113,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2018
£11,995
25,811miles
Petrol
Manual
3
BMW 1 Series 2.0 120d M Sport Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2012
£5,995
71,000miles
Diesel
Manual
2
Vauxhall CORSA 1.2i EcoFLEX 16V SE Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£3,495
72,138miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 25 April 2024

Max will be looking for get clauses right this minute. On a serious note teams go though cycles so it will be sensible for him to move to Mercedes for the 2026ish season for when they hit the sweet spot.

Latest Reviews

dacia duster review 2024 01 cornering front
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
gwm ora 03 review 2024 01 cornering front
GWM Ora 03
6
GWM Ora 03
porsche macan 4 electric review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric
Vauxhall Corsa cornering
Used Vauxhall Corsa 2014-2019 review
8
Used Vauxhall Corsa 2014-2019 review
audi s3 saloon review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi S3
7
Audi S3

View all car reviews