Next-gen Hyundai i20 spotted ahead of Geneva debut

Hyundai is expected to unveil a new generation of i20 supermini at the upcoming Geneva motor show in March.

Although not yet officially confirmed, multiple sources are suggesting that the supermini will be shown to the public for the first time at the Swiss event, before going on sale later in 2020.

The Ford Fiesta and Vauxhall Corsa rival has recently been seen undergoing winter testing in the usual heavy body disguise. Although many of the prototype's external features are covered up, we can see that its overall shape and front lighting design bears a resemblance to the larger i30.

The current i20 has been on sale since 2015 in the UK, so initial customer deliveries at the end of 2020 or at the beginning of 2021 fit in with the usual six-year lifecycle for mainstream models.

Little is known about the new i20, but expect an extensive overhaul of the car's interior and technology to bring it into line with newer Hyundais, such as the i10 and Kona. There's also a strong possibility that some electrified powertrain variants will be brought in to help the Korean maker meet stringent EU emissions targets.

It remains to be seen if the three-door i20 Coupe will make a return in this new generation. Most manufacturers have ditched three-door variants of small cars due to the balance of demand vs complexity of production. There was also expected to be a hot i20 N this year, but that decision may have been pushed back.

