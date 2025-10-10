Zagato has penned a new hypercar for German motorsport firm Capricorn that packs a 900bhp V8 and a manual gearbox.

Dubbed the Capricorn 01 Zagato, it has been conceived to celebrate analogue driver’s cars, with minimal digital screens or driver assistance systems.

It's based on a carbonfibre chassis inspired by LMP1 race cars and shod with bodywork also made from the composite, giving it a kerb weight of less than 1200kg.

It's fitted with a supercharged 5.2-litre V8 supplied by Ford, fettled by Capricorn to produce 738lb ft of torque and “more than” 900PS (888bhp) – although the firm said the car has yet to be homologated, so the final figure may change slightly.

Drive is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed dog-leg manual gearbox.

Capricorn claims the 01 Zagato will complete the 0-62mph sprint in less than 3.0sec and go on to a top speed of 224mph.

Stopping power is provided by carbon-ceramic discs with six-piston Brembo calipers and a bespoke anti-lock braking system.

The steering has electric power assistance that activates at low speeds (to help with manoeuvring) and disengages entirely at higher speeds to provide more feedback to the driver.

Zagato chief designer Norihiko Harada said the intention for the 01’s styling was to “stand the test of time” in collections alongside vintage Bugattis and Aston Martins; to “look as good in 40 or 50 years’ time”.

To that end, it's fitted with traditional side mirrors rather than rear-view cameras, as the new-tech solution would have dated the car in years to come.