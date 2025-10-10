BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Zagato-penned hypercar brings 900bhp V8 and manual 'box
UP NEXT
Punkin' instigator: how Bugatti's design boss draws from The Prodigy

New Zagato-penned hypercar brings 900bhp V8 and manual 'box

German motorsport firm Capricorn's 01 Zagato aims to be the ultimate real-world driver's car

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
10 October 2025

Zagato has penned a new hypercar for German motorsport firm Capricorn that packs a 900bhp V8 and a manual gearbox.

Dubbed the Capricorn 01 Zagato, it has been conceived to celebrate analogue driver’s cars, with minimal digital screens or driver assistance systems.

It's based on a carbonfibre chassis inspired by LMP1 race cars and shod with bodywork also made from the composite, giving it a kerb weight of less than 1200kg.

It's fitted with a supercharged 5.2-litre V8 supplied by Ford, fettled by Capricorn to produce 738lb ft of torque and “more than” 900PS (888bhp) – although the firm said the car has yet to be homologated, so the final figure may change slightly.

Drive is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed dog-leg manual gearbox.

Capricorn claims the 01 Zagato will complete the 0-62mph sprint in less than 3.0sec and go on to a top speed of 224mph.

Stopping power is provided by carbon-ceramic discs with six-piston Brembo calipers and a bespoke anti-lock braking system.

The steering has electric power assistance that activates at low speeds (to help with manoeuvring) and disengages entirely at higher speeds to provide more feedback to the driver.

Capricorn 01 Zagato rear quarter

Zagato chief designer Norihiko Harada said the intention for the 01’s styling was to “stand the test of time” in collections alongside vintage Bugattis and Aston Martins; to “look as good in 40 or 50 years’ time”. 

To that end, it's fitted with traditional side mirrors rather than rear-view cameras, as the new-tech solution would have dated the car in years to come.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Audi A6 review 2025 01 front tracking
Audi A6
6
Audi A6
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
DS n04 E Tense review 2025 001
DS No4 E-Tense
DS No4 E-Tense
DS No4 PHEV review 2025 001
DS No4
DS No4
Jaecoo e5 review 2025 033
Jaecoo E5
Jaecoo E5

View all car reviews

Back to top

The body and floor have been sculpted to generate as much downforce as possible through ground effect – both to avoid the fitment of canards or a large rear spoiler and to improve the car’s driveability at road speeds. 

Capricorn CEO Robertino Wild said: “Our target was to achieve a constant and predictable downforce distribution for stability, not an ultra-high downforce number with a narrow operating window that would make the hypercar nervous and challenging to drive.”

The interior is inspired by historic racers, with the rev counter taking up a significant proportion of the 01 Zagato’s analogue instrument cluster. Access is through gull-wing doors.

Capricorn 01 Zagato interior

The seats are fixed to the car’s chassis but, in similar fashion to the Ford GT, the position of the pedal box can be adjusted fore and aft to suit drivers of different sizes.

The gear lever can also be moved by 80mm forward or backward across the length of the transmission tunnel.

There's no touchscreen, but a small display emerges from the dashboard to display the output of a reversing camera.

The car’s drive modes – Comfort, Sport and Track – are selected using a dial on the steering wheel.

Just 19 examples of the 01 Zagato will be produced, each priced from €2.95 million (£2.56m) before tax.

The car will be homologated according to European standards, allowing its use on the road in the UK, among a handful of other non-European markets globally.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used cars for sale

 Peugeot 3008 1.2 HYBRID Allure E-DSC6 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£26,790
6,995miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500 1.2 S Dualogic Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£9,700
37,828miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai IONIQ 1.6 H-GDi 8.9kWh Premium DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£16,791
32,832miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A4 AVANT 2.0 TDI Ultra Sport S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£7,990
130,816miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500 1.0 MHEV RED Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2023
£12,295
2,648miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 124 1.4 MultiAir Classica Euro 6 2dr
2018
£11,295
40,788miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech Allure Premium Euro 6 5dr
2018
£7,950
43,082miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line X Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£12,895
57,478miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai I20 1.0 T-GDi Premium DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£19,999
1,708miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Audi A6 review 2025 01 front tracking
Audi A6
6
Audi A6
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
DS n04 E Tense review 2025 001
DS No4 E-Tense
DS No4 E-Tense
DS No4 PHEV review 2025 001
DS No4
DS No4
Jaecoo e5 review 2025 033
Jaecoo E5
Jaecoo E5

View all car reviews