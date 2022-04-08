New York motor show 2022 report

The New York International Auto Show has returned in 2022 after two years of cancellations because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Famous for some of the biggest unveilings in the US car market, the Big Apple’s motor show also gives the public the chance to see some freshly revealed European cars in the metal for the first time.

This year, the show will feature a track for EV test drives, a micro-mobility area, a selection of supercars, hypercars and exclusive luxury vehicles, and a new automotive aftermarket experience.

The show takes place from 14 to 24 April. Here are some of the cars that have featured so far:

Deus Vayanne

Austrian manufacturer Deus has revealed the Vayanne - an all-electric hypercar that produces a claimed 2169bhp and 1475lb ft of torque.

Top speed is said to stand at 248mph, while 0-62mph takes 1.99sec. It sits just 120mm from the ground, but Deus says the model will offer a “comfortable and luxurious ride” with “maximum daily usability”.

If accurate, it would mean the model is significantly more powerful than the 1877bhp Pininfarina Battista, 1923bhp pre-production Lotus Evija and 1914bhp Rimac C_Two.

The Vayenne is claimed to feature a design language inspired by “symmetry and infinity," and has been developed in partnership with Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE).

Ford Bronco Raptor