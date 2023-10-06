New Volkswagen Transporter line-up to be crowned by 236-mile EV

The next-generation Volkswagen Transporter will arrive in 2024 with an all-new architecture developed with Ford and offering pure-electric power for the first time.

The hugely popular van, which makes up two-thirds of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' (VWCV) total sales, will be twinned with the Ford Transit Custom (itself the UK’s best-selling vehicle) and be built at the Ford Otosan factory in Turkey.

From launch, the Transporter will again be available as a nine-seater Shuttle, two-row Kombi and cargo-carrying panel van, Autocar can confirm. A Sportline trim is also expected to be offered, although this has not yet been confirmed.

The next-gen Transporter will not, for the first time, be the basis for the new California camper. Instead, that model will be derived from the MQB-platformed Multivan MPV, as previewed by a concept in August.

VWCV boss Carsten Intra told Autocar: “A Multivan has to be much more comfortable and much more upscale [than the Transporter]. This is why we now have two line-ups.

This is a really important project.” The Transporter “will be our only multi-traction vehicle”, said Intra. “We cannot afford to build another platform [for the same vehicle]. It is just too expensive. This is a vehicle that, unlike the California, doesn’t give you the highest margin per sale.”

He added: “We have a lot of customers that need the space, and need a BEV, but others that cannot yet afford a BEV but drive in cities so want a hybrid. We can now offer that.”

Intra was referring to the fact that VW also offers the similarly conceived Multivan PHEV and electric Volkswagen ID Buzz. The Transporter is expected to use Ford’s batteries, electric motors, engines, gearboxes and chassis structures across its line-up.

It is also set to offer the same array of diesel, petrol-electric and pure-electric drivetrains as its Transit relation. The electric ‘E-Transporter’ will no doubt match the 236-mile range of the Ford and be sold with the same choice of 134bhp or 215bhp rear-axle-mounted motors.