BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Volkswagen Transporter line-up to be crowned by 236-mile EV
UP NEXT
New 2024 Audi SQ8 makes public debut at Qatar motor show

New Volkswagen Transporter line-up to be crowned by 236-mile EV

New Ford-twinned VW van to offer electric, plug-in hybrid and diesels from 2024
Will Rimell
News
3 mins read
6 October 2023

The next-generation Volkswagen Transporter will arrive in 2024 with an all-new architecture developed with Ford and offering pure-electric power for the first time.

The hugely popular van, which makes up two-thirds of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' (VWCV) total sales, will be twinned with the Ford Transit Custom (itself the UK’s best-selling vehicle) and be built at the Ford Otosan factory in Turkey.

From launch, the Transporter will again be available as a nine-seater Shuttle, two-row Kombi and cargo-carrying panel van, Autocar can confirm. A Sportline trim is also expected to be offered, although this has not yet been confirmed.

Related articles

The next-gen Transporter will not, for the first time, be the basis for the new California camper. Instead, that model will be derived from the MQB-platformed Multivan MPV, as previewed by a concept in August.

VWCV boss Carsten Intra told Autocar: “A Multivan has to be much more comfortable and much more upscale [than the Transporter]. This is why we now have two line-ups.

This is a really important project.” The Transporter “will be our only multi-traction vehicle”, said Intra. “We cannot afford to build another platform [for the same vehicle]. It is just too expensive. This is a vehicle that, unlike the California, doesn’t give you the highest margin per sale.”

He added: “We have a lot of customers that need the space, and need a BEV, but others that cannot yet afford a BEV but drive in cities so want a hybrid. We can now offer that.”

Intra was referring to the fact that VW also offers the similarly conceived Multivan PHEV and electric Volkswagen ID Buzz. The Transporter is expected to use Ford’s batteries, electric motors, engines, gearboxes and chassis structures across its line-up.

It is also set to offer the same array of diesel, petrol-electric and pure-electric drivetrains as its Transit relation. The electric ‘E-Transporter’ will no doubt match the 236-mile range of the Ford and be sold with the same choice of 134bhp or 215bhp rear-axle-mounted motors.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Volkswagen Transporter 2022 road test review lead

Volkswagen Transporter

Can VW successfully transpose the GTI treatment onto a Transporter van?

Read our review
Back to top

Although full technical specifications have yet to be revealed, Ford says the E-Transit Custom will be capable of “full towing capability”, with its 318lb ft of torque, and its battery can be charged at up to 125kW.

Combustion-powered Customs come in the form of a 222bhp plug-in hybrid (shared with the Ford Kuga) with a 11.8kWh battery, plus 108bhp and 148bhp 2.0-litre diesels, which are offered with a manual transmission. All-wheel drive is an option, but only with the eight-speed automatic.

The VW and Ford will have near-identical dimensions and be less than 2m tall for ease of use around town. The VW is expected to ape the SWB Custom’s 3m-long load bay and gross payload of 1360kg. The EV will offer 1100kg. Where they will differ is in their designs.

Ford last year revealed its van’s dramatic new look and called it “a distinctive new design benchmark in the one-tonne segment”. VW has yet to disclose any information about the Transporter’s design, but it will be very different from the Ford, said Intra.

Car Review
Volkswagen Transporter
1 Volkswagen Transporter 2022 road test review lead
Read our full road test review
Read more

“Although they are similar, we have a different car to [Ford’s]. We will let you be the judge, but we think ours is better,” said Intra. “It has been judged internally too, even at Ford, and everyone has judged it as better.”

Inside, Intra hinted the new Transporter will take cues from the more upmarket Multivan. Pricing is expected to start above the current model’s £35,000 entry point. The new Ford starts from £33,000.

used Volkswagen Transporter cars for sale

Volkswagen Transporter T30 Panel Van Highline SWB 150 PS 2.0 TDI 6sp Manual
2023
£36,991
2,598miles
Diesel
Manual
Volkswagen TRANSPORTER 911 3.2 CARRERA SPORT ENGINE 5 SPEED MANUAL
1967
£55,000
3,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Volkswagen Transporter 2.0 TDI T28 Highline Crew Van Diesel DSG
2022
£55,950
5,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Volkswagen Transporter Camper Highline Auto DSG Pop Top Kitchen T30 Euro 6 VANLUX
2021
£54,990
10,169miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Transporter 2.0 TSI T32 BlueMotion Tech Highline Crew Van FWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£34,995
17,302miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Transporter T6.1 T28 SWB 2.0TDI 110PS Highline Kombi LV-R Pack 2.0 4dr Combi Van Manual Diesel
2021
£45,594
17,355miles
Diesel
Manual
4
Volkswagen Transporter T6.1 T28 SWB 2.0TDI Highline Kombi 110PS LV-R Pack 2.0 4dr Combi Van Manual Diesel
2021
£44,394
21,901miles
Diesel
Manual
4
Volkswagen TRANSPORTER 2.0 T28 TDI P/V STARTLINE 0d 109 BHP PANEL VAN
2021
£42,995
23,000miles
Diesel
Manual
Volkswagen Transporter 2.0 TDI T28 Highline FWD SWB Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£33,980
25,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 35 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Commenter 9 October 2023
Presumably T7 won't be used to identify this transporter as it it has been used elsewhere. Will there be a caravelle for pricier version?
catnip 9 October 2023

If its anything like these images its going to look more or less like a Transit. But, of course, "better" .....

Bob Cat Brian 9 October 2023

'Even Ford have judged this to be better than the Transit'

Sure they have. 

 

FastRenaultFan 10 October 2023
Well hopefully it looks nothing like them images that Autocar have of it it in blue as that just looks like a Transit with a VW badge on it.
One thing VW has done well for years is the Transporter. Honestly if you sat in a Transit and then a Transporter you always see and feel how so much better the Transporter is over the Transit as well as handling better too.
So I really hope VW stick to a design that is in line with the current Transporter that offers the same class and comfort that is above anything else in this van sector.

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives