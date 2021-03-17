BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Volkswagen Taigo crossover to reach Europe in late 2021
UP NEXT
James Ruppert: Bargain barnstormers that will take you anywhere

New Volkswagen Taigo crossover to reach Europe in late 2021

New compact model, based on the T-Cross SUV, has already been launched in Brazil as the Nivus
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
17 March 2021

The Volkswagen Nivus, a compact crossover originally launched in South America and Mexico, will make its debut in European markets - including the UK - before the end of 2021 as the Taigo. 

Described as having a “sporty and vibrant” look along with a “peculiar character”, the Taigo is similar in positioning to the T-Cross already on sale in western Europe. However, it’s differentiated by a lower, coupé-style roofline and is longer and wider. It's based on the same MQB A0 platform as the Indian-market VW Taigun revealed earlier this year. 

The Nivus's European launch was confirmed shortly before Volkswagen revealed it would be called the Taigo here, and is set for the fourth quarter of the year. It will be closely followed by a facelifted version of the larger T-Roc SUV.

While the Nivus was developed specifically for the South American market, VW committed at its launch in 2020 to eventually offering it in certain European markets. 

When launched in Brazil, the Nivus featured a new, Brazil-developed infotainment system called Volks Play. The 10.0in high-definition screen features tech similar to that seen in recent European VWs, including an App Store for increased functionality and built-in wi-fi. 

The system is also said to be durable and water resistant – part of a wider focus with the Nivus to ensure long-term reliability, an important factor for harsh South American climates and roads. For example, the firm is able to test the car’s electrical system to see how it fares with up to 10 years of use. 

The Nivus is the first Brazilian model with adaptive cruise control, too, and autonomous emergency braking features as well. Keyless entry, six airbags, a driver drowsiness detector and a digital dashboard are also said to be segment firsts in the market. 

More specific details, including the car's engines and pricing, have yet to be revealed - though Volkswagen has confirmed it will be offered in Europe with "economical TSI engines", implying there will be no diesel options.

READ MORE

Volkswagen launches new Taigun crossover in India

Volkswagen has enough SUVs now, says R&D chief

Used cars for sale

 Volkswagen T-cross 1.0 Tsi 115 Se 5dr
2019
£14,999
3,526miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen T-cross 1.0 Tsi 115 Se 5dr
2019
£15,500
7,536miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen T-cross 1.6 Tdi Se 5dr
2019
£15,599
7,552miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen T-cross 1.0 Tsi 115 Se 5dr
2020
£15,891
6,611miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen T-cross 1.6 Tdi Se 5dr
2019
£15,900
9,689miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen T-cross 1.0 Tsi Se 5dr
2019
£15,980
12,588miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen T-cross 1.0 Tsi 115 Se 5dr
2020
£16,222
7,883miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen T-cross 1.6 Tdi Se 5dr
2019
£16,290
5,589miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen T-cross 1.0 Tsi 115 Se 5dr
2020
£16,439
5,231miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Toyota Highlander 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Toyota Highlander 2021 UK review

1 Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge 2021 UK review

1 Volvo S90 T8 fronttracking

Volvo S90 Recharge T8 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

1 Kia Sorento PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Sorento PHEV 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volkswagen T-Cross 2019 review - hero front

Volkswagen T-Cross

VW's new compact crossover retains its classy, substantial feel on UK roads, even in mid-range, lower-powered form

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
11
Add a comment…
Commenter 18 March 2021
The launch timing suggest it is supposed to spoil the westward expansion of Arkana's launch markets. It's main victim may end up being the bigger? five door Kia forte because it sits lower to the ground in countries where both are sold.
Jarkko from Nordics 17 March 2021

Nivus means a groin (part of a person) in Finnish. Wonder if they find a new name for Europe?

Aerial 17 March 2021

Given how cheap VWs are inside that they sell in the UK how can they make this any cheaper to make a profit? Flintstone style panel so you can propel it with your own feet?

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Toyota Highlander 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Toyota Highlander 2021 UK review

1 Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge 2021 UK review

1 Volvo S90 T8 fronttracking

Volvo S90 Recharge T8 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai i20 N 2021 UK review

1 Kia Sorento PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Sorento PHEV 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review

View all latest drives