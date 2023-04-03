New Volkswagen T-Roc in development as firm's final combustion car

The new Volkswagen T-Roc is in the final stages of development ahead of its launch as the last pure-ICE car from the German firm, new spy shots have revealed.

Set for launch in 2026, the second-generation T-Roc has been given a front end similar to the new Tiguan, with a redesigned grille and refreshed LED headlights.

Its side profile looks to have been given a much cleaner design, while it has gained a single chrome strip running from the bonnet to the rear window.

At the rear, it has gained Golf-inspired lights and a more steeply raked screen.

Underneath, it's expected to share its MQB Evo underpinnings and range of engines with the new Passat, new Tiguan and facelifted Golf.

This could pave the way for the T-Roc to receive its first plug-in hybrid powertrain, allowing it to offer an electric-only range of more than 62 miles from a 19.7kWh battery, as well as DC charging at rates of up to 50kW.

Most of the current ICE powertrains are expected to be carried over to the new generation, as well as the introduction of a mild-hybrid 1.5-litre option for the first time as Volkswagen works to slim its pure-ICE offering to a minimum.

The regular choice of 1.0-litre three-cylinder and 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engines are also expected to be offered, as on the Golf.

Volkswagen boss Thomas Schäfer recently confirmed that strict Euro 7 emissions regulations contributed to driving the introduction of a mild-hybrid, with the firm prepared to take its small cars off sale instead of engineering them to meet the regulations.