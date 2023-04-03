BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Volkswagen T-Roc in development as firm's final combustion car
UP NEXT
Jaguar goes SUV-only as XE, XF and F-Type bow out in June

New Volkswagen T-Roc in development as firm's final combustion car

Best-selling crossover will be rejuvenated with mild-hybrid petrol power and eventually go electric
News
Greg KableJonathan Bryce
2 mins read
5 March 2024

The new Volkswagen T-Roc is in the final stages of development ahead of its launch as the last pure-ICE car from the German firm, new spy shots have revealed.

Set for launch in 2026, the second-generation T-Roc has been given a front end similar to the new Tiguan, with a redesigned grille and refreshed LED headlights.

Its side profile looks to have been given a much cleaner design, while it has gained a single chrome strip running from the bonnet to the rear window.

Related articles

At the rear, it has gained Golf-inspired lights and a more steeply raked screen.

Underneath, it's expected to share its MQB Evo underpinnings and range of engines with the new Passat, new Tiguan and facelifted Golf.

This could pave the way for the T-Roc to receive its first plug-in hybrid powertrain, allowing it to offer an electric-only range of more than 62 miles from a 19.7kWh battery, as well as DC charging at rates of up to 50kW.

Most of the current ICE powertrains are expected to be carried over to the new generation, as well as the introduction of a mild-hybrid  1.5-litre option for the first time as Volkswagen works to slim its pure-ICE offering to a minimum. 

The regular choice of 1.0-litre three-cylinder and 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engines are also expected to be offered, as on the Golf.

Volkswagen boss Thomas Schäfer recently confirmed that strict Euro 7 emissions regulations contributed to driving the introduction of a mild-hybrid, with the firm prepared to take its small cars off sale instead of engineering them to meet the regulations.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

mercedes benz v vlass review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes V-Class
7
Mercedes V-Class
mercedes benz eqv review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz EQV
7
Mercedes-Benz EQV
Vauxhall GTC VXR
Used Vauxhall Astra GTC VXR 2012-2015 review
8
Used Vauxhall Astra GTC VXR 2012-2015 review
kia ev9 review 2024 01
Kia EV9
8
Kia EV9
porsche cayenne s road test review 2024 33 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
9
Porsche Cayenne

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
VW T Roc lead

Volkswagen T-Roc

The T-Roc has been with us since 2017 - can it still turn heads in a congested segment?

Read our review
Back to top

The T-Roc was the third best-selling car in Europe in 2023, receiving more registrations in that year than even the Golf.

Other small SUVs under the Volkswagen Group umbrella, including the Tiguan, Seat Ateca and Cupra Formentor, have also experienced growth in popularity.

Volkswagen previously filed a trademark for the ID Roc name, suggesting it could build an electric successor to the current T-Roc, but the firm went on to deny that this was in development.

A spokesperson previously told Auotcar: “The move to trademark the ID Roc name is futureproofing. We don’t have immediate plans for an electric T-Roc, but we see a model like this in the future.

"The current internal-combustion-engine T-Roc is one of our best-selling models, so we will not abandon this segment.”

An electric T-Roc could share the same MEB Entry underpinnings as the Volkswagen ID2all, a supermini promised to have Golf levels of practicality.

This means it could use a front-mounted 223bhp electric motor and have a claimed range of up to 280 miles.

Advertisement

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
Title: Editorial Apprentice

Jonathan is an editorial assitant working with Autocar. He has held this position since March 2024, having previously studied at the University of Glasgow before moving to London to become an editorial apprentice and pursue a career in motoring journalism. 

His role at work involves writing news stories, travelling to launch events and interviewing some of the industry's most influential executives, rewriting used car reviews and used car advice articles, updating and uploading articles for the Autocar website and making sure they are optimised for search engines, and regularly appearing on Autocar's social media channels including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

used Volkswagen T-Roc cars for sale

Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI EVO R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£21,699
45,272miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen T-roc 1.5 TSI EVO SEL DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£19,998
31,360miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen T-ROC 1.5 TSI R-Line DSG 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£33,499
7,305miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Volkswagen T-ROC 1.5 TSI EVO R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£23,799
31,233miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen T-ROC 1.6 TDI Design Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£11,995
94,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI EVO SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,900
36,572miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.0 TSI Active Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,432
12,984miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI EVO SE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,300
55,563miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TDI SEL 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,995
66,011miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 1639 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
LindaLewis 4 April 2023

Mike, great work. I appreciate your work since I presently make more than $36,000 a month from one straightforward internet business! I am aware that you are now making a good living online starting with merely $29,000, and they are simple internet operational chores.Just click the link—> w­w­w.j­o­b­s­r­e­v­e­n­u­e.c­o­m

LindaLewis 4 April 2023

Mike, great work. I appreciate your work since I presently make more than $36,000 a month from one straightforward internet business! I am aware that you are now making a good living online starting sb-05 with merely $29,000, and they are simple internet operational chores...Just click the link————>>> w­w­w.j­o­b­s­r­e­v­e­n­u­e.c­o­m

scrap 4 April 2023

That it should come to this: non-electric VWs sign off with a bloody mid market SUV. They say you get the politicians you deserve, maybe that's true of cars as well. What a damning indictment of people's priorities and lack of imagination.

Latest Reviews

mercedes benz v vlass review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes V-Class
7
Mercedes V-Class
mercedes benz eqv review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz EQV
7
Mercedes-Benz EQV
Vauxhall GTC VXR
Used Vauxhall Astra GTC VXR 2012-2015 review
8
Used Vauxhall Astra GTC VXR 2012-2015 review
kia ev9 review 2024 01
Kia EV9
8
Kia EV9
porsche cayenne s road test review 2024 33 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
9
Porsche Cayenne

View all car reviews