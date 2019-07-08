New Volkswagen Golf GTI: 2020 hot hatch seen for first time

That means an updated version of the Audi-developed EA888 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine used in the existing Mk7 Golf GTI. Again, like the current car, it will be offered with two power outputs: a standard output of around 252bhp and a more powerful 286bhp model badged TCR, which will replace the current Performance version of the GTI.
The TCR badge has been used for the first time on a run-out version of the current Mk7 Golf GTI and is designed to improve the link between the model and the firm’s GTI TCR racing car.
An increase in torque beyond the 258lb ft and 273lb ft of today’s two versions of the GTI is claimed to establish new levels of performance. In the case of the higher-spec model, it is said the 0-62mph time will be less than 6.0sec and the top speed 155mph. Gearbox choices will include carry-over versions of today’s six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch items.
As recently as last October, VW had planned to switch the Golf GTI to mild-hybrid power as the performance flagship of a new range of IQ-badged petrol-electric mild-hybrid models.
That system is also based around the EA888 engine, and is due to be revealed this year. However, it will not now be used on the Golf GTI, under the instruction of VW Group chairman Herbert Diess, who reversed the decision of his predecessor Matthias Müller.
The transversely mounted 2.0-litre four-cylinder powerplant will be mated to an electric motor and 48V electrical architecture. It is a set-up VW plans to mirror on the smaller 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel units to be used by the next Golf, due to receive a public debut towards the end of this year after being delayed from an expected Frankfurt debut in September.
The original plan had been to improve the Golf GTI’s low-end response with electric boosting. Additionally, the technology was to bring a coasting function that idles the engine on a trailing throttle and a recuperation system that harvests kinetic energy during braking. However, VW’s about-turn on hybrid technology should lead to a similar character to today’s car.
The new Golf GTI is underpinned by a further-developed version of the existing model’s MQB platform, featuring a MacPherson strut front and multi-link rear suspension in combination with adaptive damping control.
Engineers involved in the new car’s development say a lot of attention has been focused on steering accuracy. The electro-mechanical set-up of the outgoing model has been heavily reworked to provide it with added levels of feedback and a more direct ratio.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
So, no Halo model then?
No R’ version then?, with over 300,400bhp?, to keep up with the big Boys?
Peter Cavellini.
Celtic Gizmo
R Will Come
I doubt that VW would drop the very successful R, Peter. The decision to drop the MILD 48V hybrid on the GTI is probably for a variaty of reasons, such as: Clearly defining the R - giving it a greater BHP/NM differential; Keeping the costs down on the GTI; Providing an extra year or so of R&D on the integration with the new golf (since the R usually doesnt arrive until later in the lifecycle).
The Dr
Missed opportunity
VW have missed a trick here but I guess they went for the lower risk. I own a GTE Golf and the extra 100hp you get from the battery gives you real shove when GTE mode is selected which combines it with the 150hp ICE. If they added the electric power from this to the 300hp this would be a A45 worrier, might need 4wd though.....
xxxx
Right decision
It would have been like the Mk3 let down all over again, only more expensive!
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Paul Dalgarno
I really don’t get hydrids
Unless they’re plug in I think they’re just an over complicated and heavy fiddle for emissions and fuel consumption tests. I’m glad VW have dropped it for the GTI.
Dilly
Well done vw for not adding extra weight
Nobody wants a GTi with all that extra weight. It doesn't fit the ethos of the car. The GTE is very good at what it does, but it does not fit the bill as a drivers car. They are better off putting the hybrid tech in a Golf R where the 4WD will deal with the extra weight better than a FWD Golf Gti. I'm happy VW are sticking with a formula that has worked well since the MK5 Gti.
Halcyon
Confusing article
On one hand, the title and article state that the next golf GTI will not be a hybrid but then there is this sentence:
"The transversely mounted 2.0-litre four-cylinder powerplant will be mated to an electric motor and 48V electrical architecture", which implies that the golf GTI (which together with R are the only golf models with 2.0-litre petrol engine) will have an electric motor, which makes it a hybrid.
So which is it Autocar, will it be a hybrid or not???
Dilly
Halcyon wrote:
A 48V battery does not constitute as a full on hybrid. VW have labelled this a
'mild hybrid powertrain' I understand your confusion though.
xxxx
To be or not to be
"..That system is also based around the EA888 engine, and is due to be revealed this year. However, it will not now be used on the Golf GTI". I think they are making the engine but the 2.0 version won't be used in the GOLF
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
