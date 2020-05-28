New Volkswagen Golf gains 1.0-litre entry-level model

Volkswagen has expanded the new eighth-generation Golf line-up with an entry-level model that uses a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine.

The latest version of the long-running family hatchback was launched earlier this year and has been available with 1.5-litre turbo petrol units, a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid turbo petrol and 2.0-litre diesel powertrains.

The 1.0 TSI engine is widely used elsewhere in the Volkswagen line-up and in the wider Volkswagen Group. In the Golf, it produces 108bhp and can achieve 0-62mph in 10.2sec, plus a top speed of 126mph.

It yields an official WLTP fuel economy of 49.6-53.3mpg and CO2 emissions of 121-129g/km. It will be offered with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The 1.0-litre engine will only be offered with the basic Life trim, which includes 16in alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, parking sensors and electrically heated door mirrors. Inside, the model features a 10.0in digital instrument display and a 10.0in infotainment touchscreen.

It also includes driver assistance features including Car2X communication, cruise control and lane-keeping assistance.

The new entry-level Golf costs £23,300, compared with £23,875 for the previous base model, which utilised a 128bhp four-cylinder 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.

A mild-hybrid version of the 1.0-litre powertrain, which will come with an automatic gearbox, will be launched at a later date.

