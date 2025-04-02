Lotus has introduced a new range of trim levels for its Eletre and Emeya EVs, cutting their starting prices by £5760.

The entry-level Emeya and Eletre models – renamed ‘600’ in a reference to their 603bhp power outputs – now start at £84,990.

Meanwhile, the 905bhp R versions of both cars have been renamed 900 and the mid-rung S variants have been replaced by a more segmented range of trim levels.

Sitting above the base 600 is the 600 GT, priced from £89,990. It adds 22in alloy wheels, six-pot brake calipers and Highway Assist, which adds lane centring to the cars’ adaptive cruise control systems.

The next grade up, GT SE, gets a 23-speaker KEF sound system, light-level adjustability for the panoramic glass roof and configurable ambient interior lighting. It starts at £94,990.

For £104,990, Sport SE brings the Dynamic Handling pack, adding four-wheel steering and active anti-roll bars, as well as massaging and ventilated front seats.

The 900 Sport – the cheaper of two grades with the full 905bhp and other goodies such as an active rear spoiler and fabric seats – starts at £129,990.

The range-topping 900 Sport Carbon adds the exterior and interior carbonfibre packs. On the Emeya, it also brings a lighter bonnet and an active rear diffuser. This costs £139,990.

Both the Emeya and Eletre remain the same under the skin, which means the saloon offers ranges of up to 379 miles and the SUV up to 373 miles.

Deliveries of the new variants will begin this summer.