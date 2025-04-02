BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New trims cut Lotus Emeya, Eletre starting prices by £5760
UP NEXT
New Citroen C3 Hybrid offers 56.5mpg for £20,115

New trims cut Lotus Emeya, Eletre starting prices by £5760

Realignment of EV model lines brings more choice, with new value-focused grades

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
2 April 2025

Lotus has introduced a new range of trim levels for its Eletre and Emeya EVs, cutting their starting prices by £5760.

The entry-level Emeya and Eletre models – renamed ‘600’ in a reference to their 603bhp power outputs – now start at £84,990.

Meanwhile, the 905bhp R versions of both cars have been renamed 900 and the mid-rung S variants have been replaced by a more segmented range of trim levels.

Related articles

Sitting above the base 600 is the 600 GT, priced from £89,990. It adds 22in alloy wheels, six-pot brake calipers and Highway Assist, which adds lane centring to the cars’ adaptive cruise control systems.

The next grade up, GT SE, gets a 23-speaker KEF sound system, light-level adjustability for the panoramic glass roof and configurable ambient interior lighting. It starts at £94,990.

For £104,990, Sport SE brings the Dynamic Handling pack, adding four-wheel steering and active anti-roll bars, as well as massaging and ventilated front seats.

Lotus Eletre 900 side tracking

The 900 Sport – the cheaper of two grades with the full 905bhp and other goodies such as an active rear spoiler and fabric seats – starts at £129,990.

The range-topping 900 Sport Carbon adds the exterior and interior carbonfibre packs. On the Emeya, it also brings a lighter bonnet and an active rear diffuser. This costs £139,990.

Both the Emeya and Eletre remain the same under the skin, which means the saloon offers ranges of up to 379 miles and the SUV up to 373 miles.

Deliveries of the new variants will begin this summer.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
01 Citroen e C4 2025 review front driving
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4X review
8
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4X review
Leapmotor C10 2025 Review front corner 14
Leapmotor C10 REEV
Leapmotor C10 REEV
Rivian R1T 2025 Review LIPMAN front action intro 25306
Rivian R1T
Rivian R1T
MG 4 X Power 2025 Review front corner 8298
MG 4 XPower
6
MG 4 XPower

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Lotus Eletre review 2025 001 front cornering

Lotus Eletre

Going from diminutive sports cars to a posh hyper-SUV was a gamble by Lotus. Has it paid off?

Read our review
Back to top

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used Lotus Eletre cars for sale

 Lotus ELETRE 112kWh R Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2023
£110,950
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus ELETRE 112kWh R Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2023
£110,950
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus Eletre 112kWh R Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2023
£139,950
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus Eletre 112kWh S Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2023
£117,250
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus ELETRE 112kWh S Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2023
£88,950
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus ELETRE 112kWh R Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2023
£108,950
12miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus Eletre 112kWh R Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2024
£149,995
15miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus Eletre 112kWh S Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2024
£139,796
15miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lotus Eletre 112kWh S Auto 4WD 5dr (Dual Motor)
2024
£120,000
15miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 74 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
01 Citroen e C4 2025 review front driving
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4X review
8
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4X review
Leapmotor C10 2025 Review front corner 14
Leapmotor C10 REEV
Leapmotor C10 REEV
Rivian R1T 2025 Review LIPMAN front action intro 25306
Rivian R1T
Rivian R1T
MG 4 X Power 2025 Review front corner 8298
MG 4 XPower
6
MG 4 XPower

View all car reviews