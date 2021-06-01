BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Touring Superleggera Arese RH95 on show in UK

Italian coachbuilder creates 710bhp mid-engined supercar to mark its 95th anniversary
3 September 2021

Italian coachbuilder Touring Superleggera has marked its 95th anniversary with the striking Arese RH95, a mid-engined, carbonfibre-bodied supercar with a 710bhp Ferrari V8.

Following in the footsteps of last year's Ferrari F12-based Aero 3, the Arese is the Turin firm's first mid-engined creation. It has made its debut at London's Salon Privé exhibition this week. 

With a completely bespoke design that sets it apart from the Ferrari F8 Tributo with which it shares its engine, the carbonfibre-bodied Arese is said to represent the next generation of Touring's Aero lineage, born in 2012 with the reveal of the Disco Volante

Among its defining characteristics are a nostril-style front grille and a prominent aluminium side section, while scissor doors and a prominent (and functional) dorsal-style air intake behind the cabin hint at its performance potential.

Indeed, Touring claims a 0-62mph time of 3.0sec and a top speed of 211mph, nearly exactly matching the F8 Tributo, with which the Arese also shares its F1 seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. 

The undisclosed donor chassis has been modified to best suit the new body, and Touring says that each completed car will be "thoroughly tested and quality assured" before its owner takes delivery. 

The first example is finished in Verde Pino with a Caramel and Cocoa interior, while cars two and three will respectively have Alfa Romeo-inspired red-and-white and Gulf Oil-esque orange-and-blue liveries.

Touring plans to make just 18 Areses, and buyers can supply their own donor car. Each takes six months to complete, and pricing is available upon enquiry.

catnip 3 June 2021

Arese is a rather unfortunate name though .....

si73 2 June 2021
I'm not sure I like it, I think it looks proportionally wrong, somehow. I don't think the pics do it justice, the colour and background make it hard to see the details to my eyes.
david RS 1 June 2021

Arese, the city of the former Alfa-Romeo flagship factory.

Today's there is the wonderfull AlfaRomeo museum. It worths the trip !

 

 

