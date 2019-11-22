New Tesla Cybertruck revealed: 0-60mph in 2.9sec, 500-mile range

Tesla has stunned the pick-up truck world with the unveiling of its Cybertruck, the US brand’s long anticipated first foray into the popular full-size truck market.

Revealed at an event in Los Angeles, California - separately from the motor show - the all-electric Cybertruck is the same length (5.87m) as traditional competitors, but that’s where the similarities end. For starters, it features a radical wedge-shape design unlike anything else, which Tesla CEO Elon Musk insists isn’t far from production readiness.

The Cybertruck’s promised spec list is equally stunning. Three powertrain options will be offered with one, two or three electric motors. The single motor, rear-drive only version is said to do 0-60mph in 6.5 secs, with no quoted battery size but a claimed range of 250 miles. It can also tow 3400kg, with a 1360kg payload. This is said to cost from $39,900 (around £30,600) before any government incentives.

Next up is the mid-range dual-motor variant, offering all-wheel drive, a claimed 0-60mph time of 4.5sec and the ability to tow more than 4500kg. That is said to cost $49,900 (£38,300) before incentives.

The crowning glory is the top-level car, using Tesla’s latest tri-motor ‘Plaid’ EV powertrain. Priced from $69,900 (£53,700), its specs include a claimed 500-mile range on a charge, 0-60mph in just 2.9sec, and the ability to complete the quarter mile in just over 10sec. The towing capacity is 6350kg, Musk claims.