New Tesla Cybertruck revealed: 0-60mph in 2.9sec, 500-mile range

Tesla shows off its radical pick-up truck for the first time in LA, with extraordinary spec claims and a futuristic body
22 November 2019

Tesla has stunned the pick-up truck world with the unveiling of its Cybertruck, the US brand’s long anticipated first foray into the popular full-size truck market. 

Revealed at an event in Los Angeles, California - separately from the motor show - the all-electric Cybertruck is the same length (5.87m) as traditional competitors, but that’s where the similarities end. For starters, it features a radical wedge-shape design unlike anything else, which Tesla CEO Elon Musk insists isn’t far from production readiness. 

The Cybertruck’s promised spec list is equally stunning. Three powertrain options will be offered with one, two or three electric motors. The single motor, rear-drive only version is said to do 0-60mph in 6.5 secs, with no quoted battery size but a claimed range of 250 miles. It can also tow 3400kg, with a 1360kg payload. This is said to cost from $39,900 (around £30,600) before any government incentives. 

Next up is the mid-range dual-motor variant, offering all-wheel drive, a claimed 0-60mph time of 4.5sec and the ability to tow more than 4500kg. That is said to cost $49,900 (£38,300) before incentives. 

The crowning glory is the top-level car, using Tesla’s latest tri-motor ‘Plaid’ EV powertrain. Priced from $69,900 (£53,700), its specs include a claimed 500-mile range on a charge, 0-60mph in just 2.9sec, and the ability to complete the quarter mile in just over 10sec. The towing capacity is 6350kg, Musk claims. 

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The Cybertruck’s angular body is said to be made of “ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel”. It’s said to be bulletproof for up to 9mm rounds, with Musk stressing the body’s ability to resist damage with multiple implements (including a sledgehammer) used to try to break it on stage. However, this plan backfired when Tesla’s head of design threw a metal ball at the window, with both left-side windows smashing in the process. That prompted Musk to quip: “room for improvement." 

The load bay is 6.5ft long, the same as a standard Ford F-150, and features a raisable cover. Tesla claims over 2800 litres of lockable storage space including the covered load bay (dubbed the ‘vault’), frank, and sail pillars. 

The Cybertruck can seat up to six adults, and was revealed in this form - it’s not yet clear whether a smaller variant will be offered. The cabin is pure Tesla - total minimalism with the dash dominated by a 17-inch tablet-style touchscreen. The steering wheel is the classic concept car joystick style, but it’s expected this will become a traditional wheel by the time it enters production. 

The truck’s suspension is an adaptive air system with adjustable ride height: Musk claims the maximum height will be 16 inches, with the ability to be adjusted up and down by four inches. 

Further spec details are yet to be revealed. Of course, the Cybertruck can make use of Tesla’s supercharger network, with the ability to charge at speeds of up to 250kW.

Production is still a fair way off: Tesla claims the base, rear-drive Cybertruck will arrive in late 2021, with the faster, pricier versions coming in 2022. A European launch of any sort is as yet unconfirmed. 

Despite the delay, the Cybertruck is likely to be one of the first electric pick-ups on sale. Rivian claims it will launch the R1T in autumn 2020, while both Ford and General Motors are promising electric versions of their trucks, but neither company has shown anything yet. 

READ MORE

Tesla to build first European factory in Germany

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus 2019 review

Analysis: Tesla is making progress but still faces challenges

 

Join the debate

Comments
16

russ13b

22 November 2019

reminds me of lego from 30 years ago

Harry Hillstart

22 November 2019

The 1970s just called, they'd like their concept car back! 

FlogDriver

22 November 2019

A 70s British kit car company have called, they want their design back......

 

jason_recliner

22 November 2019

What a beautiful door stop!

Peter Cavellini

22 November 2019

 With futuristic looks and the usual Tesla traits I think this is just a bit out there, maybe too different.

Cenuijmu

22 November 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 With futuristic looks and the usual Tesla traits I think this is just a bit out there, maybe too different.

I get the feeling that it might be bought be Tesla fans and people who want something a bit off the beaten track, so will sell more like the Hummer than F150. We shall see though. 

Cenuijmu

22 November 2019

My problem it looks unfinished and cheap. However there may be changes to it before it is released.  The specs look good and price, if they can deliver at that, also good.

A couple or three questions

1. Does it use cameras for reare view, there are no mirrors on it?

2. If the steel is thart strong on the outside does it have any crumple zones, if not then deceleration on passengers might be high? 

3. It has armor glass for windows which when perfected might stop people getting into the vehicle in an emergency.

It's going to be fun on forums today, everyone will have strong opinions. People will be talking about it, even more than that electric mustang !!

 

 

si73

22 November 2019
Autocars rendering was a massive miss, this is a weird looking thing but I actually quite like it, I'll bet it's very wide if it seats six and has those wheel arch extensions as well, which is fine in the states, less so over here is imagine. Drive train and price is impressive though, again probably less so if it comes here.

lambo58

22 November 2019

Ah well, at least its sledgehammer proof...

TStag

22 November 2019

Where are the windscreen wipers?

I admire Tesla’s bravery with this car. Will it sell? I think it might, Tesla fans will lap it up and remember the US is a market which embraced the weirdness of the Hummer

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week