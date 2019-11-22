New Tesla Cybertruck revealed: 0-60mph in 2.9sec, 500-mile range

Tesla has stunned the pick-up truck world with the unveiling of its Cybertruck, the US brand’s long anticipated first foray into the popular full-size truck market.
Revealed at an event in Los Angeles, California - separately from the motor show - the all-electric Cybertruck is the same length (5.87m) as traditional competitors, but that’s where the similarities end. For starters, it features a radical wedge-shape design unlike anything else, which Tesla CEO Elon Musk insists isn’t far from production readiness.
The Cybertruck’s promised spec list is equally stunning. Three powertrain options will be offered with one, two or three electric motors. The single motor, rear-drive only version is said to do 0-60mph in 6.5 secs, with no quoted battery size but a claimed range of 250 miles. It can also tow 3400kg, with a 1360kg payload. This is said to cost from $39,900 (around £30,600) before any government incentives.
Next up is the mid-range dual-motor variant, offering all-wheel drive, a claimed 0-60mph time of 4.5sec and the ability to tow more than 4500kg. That is said to cost $49,900 (£38,300) before incentives.
The crowning glory is the top-level car, using Tesla’s latest tri-motor ‘Plaid’ EV powertrain. Priced from $69,900 (£53,700), its specs include a claimed 500-mile range on a charge, 0-60mph in just 2.9sec, and the ability to complete the quarter mile in just over 10sec. The towing capacity is 6350kg, Musk claims.
russ13b
futuristic?
reminds me of lego from 30 years ago
Harry Hillstart
Hey Elon!
The 1970s just called, they'd like their concept car back!
FlogDriver
Is it April 1st?
A 70s British kit car company have called, they want their design back......
jason_recliner
Jesus Christ!
What a beautiful door stop!
Peter Cavellini
Will it sell?
With futuristic looks and the usual Tesla traits I think this is just a bit out there, maybe too different.
Cenuijmu
Peter Cavellini wrote:
I get the feeling that it might be bought be Tesla fans and people who want something a bit off the beaten track, so will sell more like the Hummer than F150. We shall see though.
Cenuijmu
Brave design as they said it would be
My problem it looks unfinished and cheap. However there may be changes to it before it is released. The specs look good and price, if they can deliver at that, also good.
A couple or three questions
1. Does it use cameras for reare view, there are no mirrors on it?
2. If the steel is thart strong on the outside does it have any crumple zones, if not then deceleration on passengers might be high?
3. It has armor glass for windows which when perfected might stop people getting into the vehicle in an emergency.
It's going to be fun on forums today, everyone will have strong opinions. People will be talking about it, even more than that electric mustang !!
si73
lambo58
Ah well, at least its sledgehammer proof...
TStag
Where are the windscreen wipers?
I admire Tesla’s bravery with this car. Will it sell? I think it might, Tesla fans will lap it up and remember the US is a market which embraced the weirdness of the Hummer
