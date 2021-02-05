BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Tesla ‘yoke’ steering wheel is legal in Europe and UK
UP NEXT
New Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 on sale from £40,495

New Tesla ‘yoke’ steering wheel is legal in Europe and UK

Department for Transport refers to UN/EC regulation that doesn't dictate shape or size of steering apparatus
News
2 mins read
5 February 2021

Tesla’s new U-shaped steering ‘yoke’, which is set to appear in the newly updated Model S and Model X, has been deemed legal in certain European markets, including the UK. 

The controversial new steering wheel design will be offered as an option on the recently unveiled facelift Model S and Model X alongside a conventional round wheel. At the time of the unveil, many questioned the legality of such a design outside of Tesla’s US home market. 

However, after the Sunday Times spoke to the Vehicle Certification Agency (VCA) and the Department for Transport (DfT), the latter pointed to the Economic Commission For Europe of the United Nations (UN/ECE) Regulation 79. 

This regulation exists to “establish uniform provisions for the layout and performance of steering systems fitted to vehicles used on the road”. It was originally put into place to regulate now-common ‘drive-by-wire’ steering systems, in which there's no mechanical link to the car's wheels. However, the regulation doesn't stipulate anywhere that a steering device must be a specific size or shape. 

In fact, the UK government’s MOT inspection manual lists - in section 2.2.2 - advice for testing a “steering column or forks and yokes” in cars and passenger vehicles. The only requirement is that whatever form of steering control must be sturdily attached and have minimal play. 

Despite this good news for Tesla, the EV manufacturer will likely find it difficult passing another new feature - the Tesla Arcade built-in games console - through UK regulations. This device allows use of wireless video-game controllers from any seat. 

However, the DfT told the Sunday Times: “By law, drivers can only use screens when viewing driving information related to the state of the vehicle or its equipment. Screens used for anything else should not be visible to the driver while the vehicles is being driven.”

This means that even if a front passenger is playing a game, the ability for the driver to see it renders it illegal. It remains to be seen if either of these features will be offered on UK or European models when they're eventually exported.

READ MORE

Tesla Model S and Model X gain new interior, hot Plaid variants

Update: Tesla extends recall to UK Model S and Model X owners

Elon Musk blames production ramp-up for quality issues

Used cars for sale

 Tesla Model S 241kw 75kwh Dual Motor 5dr Auto
2016
£40,699
25,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Tesla Model S 241kw 75kwh Dual Motor 5dr Auto
2017
£41,999
46,337miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Tesla Model S 449kw 100kwh Dual Motor 5dr Auto
2018
£58,850
24,400miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 BMW 1 Series 128ti 2021 UK first drive review hero front
BMW 1 Series 128ti 2021 UK review
1 Vauxhall Mokka e 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Vauxhall Mokka-e 2021 UK review
Vauxhall Mokka 2021 063
Vauxhall Mokka 2021 UK review
1 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline 2021 UK first drive hero front
Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI Sportline 2021 UK review
1 Jaguar F Pace 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Jaguar F-Pace P400 R-Dynamic SE 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Tesla Model S 95D

Tesla Model S

In theory, this all-electric luxury car looks a hit. So is it in practice?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
absent40 5 February 2021

I wish some of the posters read the article first instead of just reacting to a picture and title.

The yoke is NOT STANDARD, it is OPTIONAL so I have no idea why so many "internet warriors'

are getting their panties twisted in a knot. 

Just Saying 5 February 2021
absent40 wrote:

I wish some of the posters read the article first instead of just reacting to a picture and title.

The yoke is NOT STANDARD, it is OPTIONAL so I have no idea why so many "internet warriors'

are getting their panties twisted in a knot. 

Just Saying 5 February 2021
Quite right, it's an option. Fair play for Tesla exploring new ways to steering and challenging the status quo.
catnip 5 February 2021

Legal or not I wouldn't want it.

Regarding the use of the games console, I noticed in the Honda E long term review the author had plugged in a console and was viewing the game on the screen in front of the passenger, even though he was sat in the drivers seat. Does that only work when the car is stationary, otherwise it is just the same as this Tesla system mentioned here.

Peter Cavellini 5 February 2021

It's so sterile looking,infact, the whole dash, well, for want of a better description, needs more, it's just not interesting to look at, it wouldn't be the deal clincher, it might even put me off, it's just the Tesla, Toyota have a dash in there small that goes from side to side with screens, Mercedes new Dash, in the E-class I think is littered with screens and haptics, but, if you like, Tesla have taken it to the extreme, almost as if it was a future vision of an autonomous Taxi, simple controls, Hose out interior.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 BMW 1 Series 128ti 2021 UK first drive review hero front
BMW 1 Series 128ti 2021 UK review
1 Vauxhall Mokka e 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Vauxhall Mokka-e 2021 UK review
Vauxhall Mokka 2021 063
Vauxhall Mokka 2021 UK review
1 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline 2021 UK first drive hero front
Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI Sportline 2021 UK review
1 Jaguar F Pace 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Jaguar F-Pace P400 R-Dynamic SE 2021 UK review

View all latest drives