Update: Tesla extends recall to UK Model S and Model X owners

Tesla has detailed a wide-reaching recall programme for certain Model S and Model X cars to fix software faults with the potential to cause an accident, and guidance will now be issued to UK owners of the affected models.
The recall was issued yesterday (2 February) for more than 130,000 cars in the US. It is unknown how many cars are affected in the UK, but owners will begin receiving the recall notice later this week.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration first flagged the fault to Tesla in the US on 13 January, requesting the firm to issue a recall after it was found that the affected models could encounter problems with their rear-view and reversing camera displays, indicators and windscreen demister.
Affected cars are the Model S produced from 2012 to 2018 and the Model X from 2016 to 2018. The fault stems from a centre display memory device - more specifically the "8GB embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC) in the media control unit (MCU)" - which wears over time, resulting in "a persistent blank centre display that does not recover after restarting the touchscreen, loss of certain functionalities, and/or a vehicle alert signalling memory storage device degradation".
Symptoms of the component's failure include extended power-up times, the display freezing or the screen failing to function at all. Tesla cars running software older than the 2020.48.12 version are susceptible to further problems in this instance, including loss of demisting controls, indicators and digital rear camera.
US owners have been contacted to make them aware of the recall after an over-the-air fix issued by Tesla was deemed "insufficient" by the NHTSA. The affected component will now be replaced free of charge with an enhanced unit, starting from 30 March. In the meantime, Tesla said "there is no risk to vehicle drivability" in the event of a device failure, and if the rear-view camera does become unusable, drivers should "perform a shoulder check and use your rear-view and side mirrors".
In its letter to UK owners, Tesla said: "If you are the registered owner, the only action you need to take at this time is to confirm that your vehicle is running software release 2020.48.12 or a newer release and, if it is not, to install the newest available release.
"There is no other immediate action that you need to take at this time, and you may continue to drive your vehicle. We will notify you when replacement parts are available.
"Until then, please do not schedule a Tesla service appointment unless you receive a vehicle alert signalling memory storage device degradation or are actively experiencing a persistent blank centre display that does not recover after restarting the touchscreen."
Drivers who have already paid for repairs will be reimbursed.
Shocking journalism. Its nothing to do with a software issue. The MCU is a hardware component. 5 minutes of research of this well documented issue would have provided better understanding over a topic that has been in play for nearly 2-years. Its a big deal issue, but please, tell the story correctly. Can I suggest you head to electrek and read some of the articles by Fred Lambert where the story is accurately told.
Apparently Tesla originally said, they cant see the problem, if the rear veiw camera works, look behind you, and if the windscreen demister stops working clear it manually, and made customers pay to get it fixed, I dont think its a software issue, its a hardware issue. I suppose its what happens when you migrate all the major functions to a single point of failure - Thats progress.
And we're dragged towards autonomous transport by the car makers?!, I might be wrong, but I haven't heard of this on any other brands.
Musks cars are at the cutting edge technology wise and are going through growing pains. Autocar magazine has not done its research properly again about Tesla and its hatred towards the brand is becoming a standout joke. There is no due diligence towards the truth, just criticism most of the time. The problem is the hardware on the circuit board and not the software and has been known for a little while and it's a problem they are striving to fix. It's not a safety critical problem as this rag would like it to be.
Such a strong word hatred, but I feel sometimes it's mis used , used to charge a statement with more venom, I don't thin Autocar or any other Mag for tha matter ,goes out of there way to dislike, smear or undermine a car makers product, an opinion could be put over with just as meaningful words not insightful ones.
Behave yourself!
You are no arbiter of what is right or wrong and you are certainly not my father in any shape or form.
I call it as I see it, whether you like it or not. Too bad.