New, sportier Volkswagen Caddy previewed

Volkswagen has teased a major styling overhaul for its Caddy Cargo van, along with its MPV sibling MPV, the Cadddy Life.

The new version of the van has been previewed with a number of sketches, suggesting it will gain sportier styling. Volkswagen is aiming to target 'active' lifestyle customers with the reveamped van.

The design shows a number of different configurations for the model, which Volkswagen says will retain a high cargo capacity and “great variability”.

The sportier styling is accentuated by the slightly sloping roof line and the sculptured, large side areas. Volkswagen’s intention is for the Caddy to have a “lean one-piece design”.

There also appear to be sharper, vertically piled slim LED lights at the rear and a larger rear window - a feature which will be particularly important for the passenger car variant. The commercial versions of the new Caddy will have a non-transparent tailgate and continue to offer swing doors as an option.

Powertrains are expected to include petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid, but no details are confirmed. There is there also no word on an electric variant, which is becoming increasingly popular in this size of van given the popularity of such models as low-mileage, inner-city delivery vehicles.

Volkswagen is developing an electric van, the ID Buzz Cargo version of its retro-themed ID Buzz MPV, which is pencilled in for launch in 2022 or 2023.

READ MORE

Volkswagen to launch 34 new models in 2020

Volkswagen previews new entry-level ID model in sketch