New Smart #5 electric SUV packs up to 637bhp

Final design of brand's largest model revealed, along with towering tech specs and dimensions
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
13 June 2024

The new Smart #5 is not just the brand's largest model yet, but by far its most powerful, putting out more than 600bhp in its most potent guise. 

The new Volkswagen ID 4-rivalling crossover was shown in concept form at the Beijing motor show earlier this year, but official specifications remained under wraps. Now, the first pictures of the production car have been published by China's ministry of technology, revealing its final design and confirming its key technical specifications.

The headline figure is the 637bhp output of the top-rung twin-motor car, which outpunches the most potent version of the smaller #1 and #3 crossovers by more than 200bhp - and is more, even, than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Kia EV6 GT. Unlike its performance-focused siblings, though, it does not appear to wear Brabus branding. 

Full performance figures have not been detailed yet, but so equipped, Smart's new SUV is expected to hit 62mph from rest in well under 3.0secs.

There will be a less potent twin-motor option, though still with a lofty 579bhp, as well as a pair of single-motor, rear-driven cars with either 335bhp or 358bhp.

The single-motor cars use lithium ion phosphate (LFP) batteries while the AWD models use lithium ion, Capacities have not yet been given, but the brand has already confirmed it will be available with more than 100kWh of capacity in its longest-range form, and will be equipped with 800-volt charging architecture for 10-80% top-ups in 15 minutes.

Measuring 4705mm long by 1920mm wide and 1705mm tall, the #5 is a close match in size terms for the likes of the new Peugeot 5008, but will come with five rather than seven seats. 

Design-wise, it stays true to the straight-backed, blocky proportions of the concept, though swaps that show car's off-road ethos for a more road-focused positioning, sitting lower and with a more overt urban billing. 

No pictures of the interior have been released, but the concept's digital-heavy, minimalist arrangement is thought to give a strong indication of what the final cabin will look like.

The #5 was previously tipped to land in the UK in 2025, priced from around £35,000, but the imposition of new tariffs on Chinese-made EVs in Europe raises questions about the car's viability for export.

Smart is 50:50 owned by Mercedes and Geely, and builds its cars in Xi'an. 

