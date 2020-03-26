New small Toyota SUV: 4x4 crossover begins winter testing

Toyota will launch a Yaris-based small SUV for Europe, featuring all-wheel drive and a hybrid powertrain, later this year and new images show a chassis mule undergoing cold weather testing.
The prototype wears a bodyshell that's heavily based on the outgoing Yaris but it's clear to see that it will sit much higher than that model and feature a bespoke headlight design.
The Japanese firm says the as yet unnamed new model blends the firm's “extensive small car experience with its strong SUV heritage”.
The model was first announced at a company showcase event in January, before the maker released a darkened image of the SUV's rear styling in the run-up to a planned unveiling at the Geneva motor show. Following Geneva's cancellation, the new small SUV is now expected to be launched at a dedicated event later this year.
It will use the same TNGA-B platform and 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid powertrain as the new Yaris supermini.
MaxTorque
Please, not another small suv
Antony Riley
Oh yes and me thinks Lexus
K_A
About time too...
I’m surprised it’s taken Toyota such a long time to launch a B-segment crossover to replace the ill-fated Urban Cruiser and indirectly, the more recent Verso S.
gavsmit
"City friendly dimensions"
....but with a huge executive car price no doubt.
Who will start the ridiculous bidding at well over £25k for the entry level version of this supermini on stilts?
Antony Riley
This will be an interesting
catnip
I guess its a market sector
I guess its a market sector Toyota can't afford to neglect, as the C-HR is quite big. But is there any need for it to be all wheel drive? No doubt it will have no windows in the back, like the C-HR, rather than the deliberate airy approach the company took with the latest Rav 4.
The Apprentice
I hope they knock some decent
I hope they knock some decent power out from the system, it will be fun then. Good traction, compact size, highly tax friendly as its going to be super low CO2, going to be a big hit on the company car market.
Might not be particularly cheap but it will probably be heavily loaded with kit as standard as is the Japanese way. Toyotas are good value when you spec up a German to match.
Davie977
Lets go retro
I spend my time trying to find a replacement for my 2001 yaris verso. Often think that Toyota should just stick battery and a motor in some of those and they've got the winner. Why they abandoned it I'll never understand.
