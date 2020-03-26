New small Toyota SUV: 4x4 crossover begins winter testing

Yaris-based chassis mule shows off new model's raised ride height and long wheelbase
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
26 March 2020

Toyota will launch a Yaris-based small SUV for Europe, featuring all-wheel drive and a hybrid powertrain, later this year and new images show a chassis mule undergoing cold weather testing. 

The prototype wears a bodyshell that's heavily based on the outgoing Yaris but it's clear to see that it will sit much higher than that model and feature a bespoke headlight design. 

The Japanese firm says the as yet unnamed new model blends the firm's “extensive small car experience with its strong SUV heritage”.

The model was first announced at a company showcase event in January, before the maker released a darkened image of the SUV's rear styling in the run-up to a planned unveiling at the Geneva motor show. Following Geneva's cancellation, the new small SUV is now expected to be launched at a dedicated event later this year. 

It will use the same TNGA-B platform and 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid powertrain as the new Yaris supermini.

Despite sharing many parts with the Yaris, the SUV is an entirely new design, Toyota has said. Toyota Europe vice-president Matthew Harrison promised that the car won't be "just a Yaris with body cladding and raised suspension". Instead, it will be "an entirely new and distinctive B-SUV model" with a "compact, dynamic design and a personality of its own”. 

Sitting directly below the C-HR, it will be longer, wider and taller than the Yaris, with a longer wheelbase, and offer an 'intelligent' four-wheel drive system and proper off-road suspension, according to Toyota representatives. 

Toyota hopes the model will help capitalise on the ongoing popularity of compact high-riding models and predicts it will make up almost 30% of its European sales volume, along with the Yaris, by 2025. It will face stiff competition from the all-new Nissan Juke, Renault Captur and Ford Puma.

Toyota said the name of the SUV, volume plans and the timing of its introduction will be announced at a future date. It will be built alongside the Yaris at Toyota's plant in Onnaing, France.

8

MaxTorque

15 January 2020
Please, not another small suv to blight our roads

Antony Riley

18 February 2020
Oh yes and me thinks Lexus will replace their ageing CT 200 with a luxury variant of this and then there were two more SUV,s Yipee !!

K_A

19 January 2020

 I’m surprised it’s taken Toyota such a long time to launch a B-segment crossover to replace the ill-fated Urban Cruiser and indirectly, the more recent Verso S.

gavsmit

18 February 2020

....but with a huge executive car price no doubt.

Who will start the ridiculous bidding at well over £25k for the entry level version of this supermini on stilts?

Antony Riley

18 February 2020
This will be an interesting one from Toyota, it will ultra reliable, cheap to service and be a seller. . Not sure if £25.000 is where it will start though. 4 wheel drive for a small SUV great too.

catnip

18 February 2020

I guess its a market sector Toyota can't afford to neglect, as the C-HR is quite big. But is there any need for it to be all wheel drive?  No doubt it will have no windows in the back, like the C-HR, rather than the deliberate airy approach the company took with the latest Rav 4.

The Apprentice

18 February 2020

I hope they knock some decent power out from the system, it will be fun then. Good traction, compact size, highly tax friendly as its going to be super low  CO2, going to be a big hit on the company car market.

Might not be particularly cheap but it will probably be heavily loaded with kit as standard as is the Japanese way. Toyotas are good value when you spec up a German to match.

Davie977

18 February 2020

I spend my time trying to find a replacement for my 2001 yaris verso. Often think that Toyota should just stick battery and a motor in some of those and they've got the winner. Why they abandoned it I'll never understand.

