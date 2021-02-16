BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Skoda Enyaq iV Sportline previews vRS range-topper

Black trim and unique bumpers and skirts mark out new EV variant
16 February 2021

The new Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV has been given a dose of extra desirability by a new Sportline variant that brings a lower, stiffer chassis and styling alterations.

In Sportline trim, the Kia e-Niro rival is a prelude to the officially confirmed 302bhp vRS model. However, it’s offered only in 201bhp rear-wheel drive or 262bhp dual-motor, four-wheel drive form.

Externally, the Enyaq iV Sportline features extensive black trim detailing, including the tailgate badging. A sportier front apron, thicker side skirts and wing badging also features. New 20in Vega Anthracite alloys are drafted in, too, while matrix LED lights are made standard.

Inside, the Sportline gains new black synthetic leather with grey contrasting stitching across the dashboard, plus carbonfibre-effect trim on the door panels.

New sports seats are trimmed in faux-suede microfibre and feature grey piping. The sports steering wheel is standard, as are aluminium-look pedals.

Mechanically, the only alteration is a trim-specific chassis set-up. This lowers the suspension by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear.

Pricing for the Enyaq iV Sportline has yet to be detailed.

Peter Cavellini 16 February 2021

Getting more like a BMW in style every time they bring out a new model, maybe it helps to sell them?

