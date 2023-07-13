BACK TO ALL NEWS
Singer DLS restomod is 690bhp Goodwood star
Singer DLS restomod is 690bhp Goodwood star

Twin-turbocharged, aerodynamically optimised Singer DLS rocket pays tribute to 1970s Porsche racers
13 July 2023

The Singer DLS is the latest Porsche 911 from the American restomod firm, and has revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The carbonfibre-bodied DLS has been conceived to celebrate the wide-bodied Porsche 934/5 endurance racer of the 1970s, which won six of the eight races in the 1977 SCCA Trans-Am race series.

Two cars will be produced for show at Goodwood and Car Week in California - one in Blood Orange, the other in Moet Blanc. The orange DLS, expected at Goodwood, has been built specifically for the track, with a bumper-width adjustable rear wing and front splitter.

The second car has been set up for the road, with a rear ducktail spoiler and tamer front bumper. Customers are able to choose to order their car in either configuration. 

The 964-generation 911-based sports car has drawn from learnings two previous Singer projects, the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS) and the Turbo Study.

Its aero-optimised bodywork has been designed for cooling what was already a powerful engine. It uses a central front intake, a vented bonnet and intakes on the rear fender, while Naca ducts in the body improve the cooling of the brakes and turbocharger.

Its 3.8-litre flat six has two turbochargers that each use electric wastegates, along with air-to-water cooling, which makes use of water to cool the engine and air to remove excess heat.

The modifications result in a 690bhp powerplant with a redline of 9000rpm. This power is directed to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. 

Singer CEO Rob Dickinson said: “The results of turbocharging our advanced four-valve, high-revving DLS engine have been quite spectacular, and combining it with all we've learned about lightweighting and vehicle dynamics has provided the perfect canvas to honor the Type 934/5 and its vital role in the genesis of the 911 as a racing car.”

The DLS also gets carbon-ceramic brake discs with an interchangeable set of callipers that can be used for road and track use.

In front of those sits Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres mounted on alloy wheels that measure 19in across at the front and 20in at the rear. 

While it remained tight-lipped on specifics, Singer said a "limited" number of cars would be made for customers.

Peter Cavellini 7 July 2023

Orange or White leather interior? hmmmm, can I have black please?!

