Singer DLS restomod is 690bhp Goodwood star

The Singer DLS is the latest Porsche 911 from the American restomod firm, and has revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The carbonfibre-bodied DLS has been conceived to celebrate the wide-bodied Porsche 934/5 endurance racer of the 1970s, which won six of the eight races in the 1977 SCCA Trans-Am race series.

Two cars will be produced for show at Goodwood and Car Week in California - one in Blood Orange, the other in Moet Blanc. The orange DLS, expected at Goodwood, has been built specifically for the track, with a bumper-width adjustable rear wing and front splitter.

The second car has been set up for the road, with a rear ducktail spoiler and tamer front bumper. Customers are able to choose to order their car in either configuration.

The 964-generation 911-based sports car has drawn from learnings two previous Singer projects, the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS) and the Turbo Study.

Its aero-optimised bodywork has been designed for cooling what was already a powerful engine. It uses a central front intake, a vented bonnet and intakes on the rear fender, while Naca ducts in the body improve the cooling of the brakes and turbocharger.

Its 3.8-litre flat six has two turbochargers that each use electric wastegates, along with air-to-water cooling, which makes use of water to cool the engine and air to remove excess heat.

The modifications result in a 690bhp powerplant with a redline of 9000rpm. This power is directed to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.