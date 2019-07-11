New Seat Ateca facelift set to introduce hybrid variants

Seat's 2020 update for its family SUV could bring more than one electrified variant as part of brand hybrid and EV rollout
by Lawrence Allan
11 July 2019

Seat will revamp its Ateca SUV for 2020, and spy shots of a prototype show what looks like a hybrid variant undergoing testing. 

Due for a revamp to compete with a whole host of recently launched or refreshed SUV rivals, the Ateca has been on sale for over three years now with only modest updates announced this week.

We’re expecting a more significant update for next year to bring it into line with newer models such as the Taracco and soon-to-be-launched Leon. This will include mild styling revisions externally and internally, plus technology and equipment upgrades. 

More significant changes will be made to the engine range. This prototype seems to be sporting some kind of measurement sensors on each wheel - the kind we’ve seen before on prototypes fitted with regenerative braking. Such technology is generally the preserve of a hybrid powertrain, which would fit into the brand’s electrification rollout.

Seat Ateca

Seat Ateca

Seat's first attempt at building an SUV is a cracker and knocked the Nissan Qashqai off its perch in the process, so we discover what makes the Ateca our class leader

The 2020 Leon, expected to arrive in production form at the Frankfurt motor show after a delayed debut, will be Seat’s first plug-in hybrid model. It’s likely, then, that the revamped Ateca will soon follow with the same powertrain, offering stronger performance, increased efficiency and the ability to run on all-electric power.

Cleaner diesel engines will join the recently added 1.5 TSI Evo petrol engine, and we can also expect to see 48v mild hybrid technology on certain high-end variants as with other VW Group models. 

