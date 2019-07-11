New Seat Ateca facelift set to introduce hybrid variants

Seat will revamp its Ateca SUV for 2020, and spy shots of a prototype show what looks like a hybrid variant undergoing testing.

Due for a revamp to compete with a whole host of recently launched or refreshed SUV rivals, the Ateca has been on sale for over three years now with only modest updates announced this week.

We’re expecting a more significant update for next year to bring it into line with newer models such as the Taracco and soon-to-be-launched Leon. This will include mild styling revisions externally and internally, plus technology and equipment upgrades.

More significant changes will be made to the engine range. This prototype seems to be sporting some kind of measurement sensors on each wheel - the kind we’ve seen before on prototypes fitted with regenerative braking. Such technology is generally the preserve of a hybrid powertrain, which would fit into the brand’s electrification rollout.