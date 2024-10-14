BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Renault 4 undercuts Mini and Fiat rivals with prices from £27k
UP NEXT
Land Rover Defender update brings styling tweaks, new touchscreen

New Renault 4 undercuts Mini and Fiat rivals with prices from £27k

Retro electric crossover touches down in the UK this summer with up to 250 miles of range

Will Rimell Autocar
News
3 mins read
28 May 2025

The new Renault 4 will be available to order in the UK from July, with prices starting from £26,995 to undercut the Mini Aceman and Fiat 600e.

When order books open on 1 July for early-access 'R-Pass' holders, and 15 July for everyone else, the Renault 4 will be available in three trim levels.

Entry-level Evolution comes with 18in diamond-cut alloys, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, quilted cloth upholstery, a 10in central touchscreen and wireless smartphone mirroring as standard.

Related articles

Mid-rung Techno trim bumps the price up to £28,995 and adds a Google-powered EV route planner, a wireless phone charger, a pair of USB-C ports in the back, adaptive cruise control, hands-free park assist, a 48-colour ambient lighting system and part-leatherette upholstery. 

At the top of the line-up is Iconic trim, which costs £30,995 and includes bespoke black wheels, an electronic bootlid, heating for the front seats and steering wheel, contrasting yellow interior trimmings and an enhanced suite of driver aids.

The 4 is the second model in Renault’s ‘Iconic Family’ after the smaller and closely related Renault 5 electric supermini and will be joined by a rebooted Twingo (also an EV) in 2026. 

It has been positioned to appeal to buyers who consider the 5 too small, in a similar way to how the Captur sits above the Clio, said Renault. 

At 4140mm long, 1800mm wide and 1570mm tall, the 4 is 220mm longer, 30mm wider and 70mm taller than the 5, with a 120mm-longer rear overhang. The new 4 is also only slightly taller and longer than the 1961 original.

These dimensions put the 4 into a competitive space among EVs such as the Mini Aceman, Vauxhall Mokka, Volkswagen ID 3 and Jeep Avenger.

However, Renault bosses hope the 4’s lower starting price, usability and adventurous design will give it an edge in the growing electric crossover market.

The design, like that of the 5, stays relatively faithful to the concept car, the 4Ever Trophy, shown in 2022. 

Renault 4 at the 2024 Paris motor show – rear

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Fiat Panda Hybrid 2025 jb20250520 9709
Fiat Grande Panda
Fiat Grande Panda
Fiat Panda Hybrid 2025 jb20250520 9709
Fiat Grande Panda
Fiat Grande Panda
mini jcw electric 001
Mini John Cooper Works Electric
7
Mini John Cooper Works Electric
mini aceman jcw 001
Mini John Cooper Works Aceman
7
Mini John Cooper Works Aceman
01 Audi Q5 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Audi Q5
7
Audi Q5

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Renault 4 2025 Review front tracking 0183

Renault 4

The R4 is back after a 30-year hiatus as a no-nonsense and practical electric crossover

Read our review
Back to top

The bold looks begin at the front with what Renault claims is the world’s first one-piece illuminated grille, which also features a backlit front emblem – a first for Renault. 

Nods to the car’s 1961 namesake include three-part rear lights, a roof-mounted mini spoiler, vertical overriders on the bumper and three lines sculpted along the door sills. Similar to the original, the crossover can also be specced with a cloth roof. 

Design director Gilles Vidal said both the trapezoidal rear quarter windows and bonnet cut lines (referencing the original car’s clamshell opening) are “instant areas of recognition”. 

“We wanted to stay true to the [original] Renault 4, but we wanted it to be super-modern and protected into the future,” he said, adding that the car needed to “have its own message” as “my kids don’t care so much about the [original] 5 or the 4”. 

Renault 4 at the 2024 Paris motor show – interior

As with the original, usability and practicality were key elements of the design brief, said Vidal. “The message is about its practicality,” he said. “We had to create a car around its practical nature so we did not betray the 4 name.” 

This is reflected by the 420-litre boot’s low loading level: at 607mm off the ground, Renault claims it’s 100mm lower than rivals’. This allows for easier loading and also enables the boot to be used as a seat – another nod to the original. 

Advertisement
Back to top

The boot features a host of cubbies, including a large (and removable) 35-litre underfloor bucket that can be used to store anything from dirty footwear to charging cables. 

Inside, the 4 mirrors the 5 with a 10.1in digital driver’s display, a 10in Google-powered infotainment touchscreen and a choice of cloth or leatherette materials, but with more head room and space than in the smaller car. 

That extra space is thanks to an 80mm-longer wheelbase than that of the 5, with which it shares the Ampr Small EV platform. 

Renault 4 at the 2024 Paris motor show – headlight

Renault says the pair also share 68% of their technical make-up, including electric motors and batteries. The 4 comes with either a 118bhp front-mounted motor and a 40kWh battery for 190 miles of range or a 148bhp motor with a 52kWh battery for 250 miles of range. It can be charged at speeds of up to 100kW. 

The 4 is the first Renault to be launched with a one-pedal driving mode, with paddles operating the regenerative braking level. It will be rolled out across the Renault line-up later on. 

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Join the debate

Comments
18
Add a comment…
sabre 15 October 2024

I like nostalgic designs, and I hope the 4 will retain the gearshift lever sticking from the dashboard, Citroen 2CV style. It was very convenient to hang my beret on.

jason_recliner 15 October 2024
I like the French way of doing things.
Mikey C 14 October 2024

Excellent work by Renault to again produce somethig INTERESTING in class with a lot of generic vehicles. 

Latest Reviews

Fiat Panda Hybrid 2025 jb20250520 9709
Fiat Grande Panda
Fiat Grande Panda
Fiat Panda Hybrid 2025 jb20250520 9709
Fiat Grande Panda
Fiat Grande Panda
mini jcw electric 001
Mini John Cooper Works Electric
7
Mini John Cooper Works Electric
mini aceman jcw 001
Mini John Cooper Works Aceman
7
Mini John Cooper Works Aceman
01 Audi Q5 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Audi Q5
7
Audi Q5

View all car reviews