The new Renault 4 will be available to order in the UK from July, with prices starting from £26,995 to undercut the Mini Aceman and Fiat 600e.

When order books open on 1 July for early-access 'R-Pass' holders, and 15 July for everyone else, the Renault 4 will be available in three trim levels.

Entry-level Evolution comes with 18in diamond-cut alloys, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, quilted cloth upholstery, a 10in central touchscreen and wireless smartphone mirroring as standard.

Mid-rung Techno trim bumps the price up to £28,995 and adds a Google-powered EV route planner, a wireless phone charger, a pair of USB-C ports in the back, adaptive cruise control, hands-free park assist, a 48-colour ambient lighting system and part-leatherette upholstery.

At the top of the line-up is Iconic trim, which costs £30,995 and includes bespoke black wheels, an electronic bootlid, heating for the front seats and steering wheel, contrasting yellow interior trimmings and an enhanced suite of driver aids.

The 4 is the second model in Renault’s ‘Iconic Family’ after the smaller and closely related Renault 5 electric supermini and will be joined by a rebooted Twingo (also an EV) in 2026.

It has been positioned to appeal to buyers who consider the 5 too small, in a similar way to how the Captur sits above the Clio, said Renault.

At 4140mm long, 1800mm wide and 1570mm tall, the 4 is 220mm longer, 30mm wider and 70mm taller than the 5, with a 120mm-longer rear overhang. The new 4 is also only slightly taller and longer than the 1961 original.

These dimensions put the 4 into a competitive space among EVs such as the Mini Aceman, Vauxhall Mokka, Volkswagen ID 3 and Jeep Avenger.

However, Renault bosses hope the 4’s lower starting price, usability and adventurous design will give it an edge in the growing electric crossover market.

The design, like that of the 5, stays relatively faithful to the concept car, the 4Ever Trophy, shown in 2022.