BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Porsche Taycan clocks 364-mile range, 332kW charging
UP NEXT
Range Rover thefts: JLR boss wants action to tackle organised crime

New Porsche Taycan clocks 364-mile range, 332kW charging

Autocar drives – and charges – massively upgraded performance EV ahead of its debut next week
Felix Page
News
6 mins read
2 February 2024

The new 2024 Porsche Taycan will be revealed in the next few days, touting dramatic increases in range, efficiency, charging speed and performance. 

The German firm’s first electric car has been substantially refreshed for its fourth year on sale, following hot on the heels of its new sibling, the electric Macan, which was revealed last week. 

The new Taycan has been testing publicly with minimal disguise for months, and Porsche  has given a few early details away already. But having now driven a near-production-ready prototype across California and spoken to the chief engineers behind the upgrades, we can testify to the extent of the improvements. 

Related articles

Even with some camouflage still in place, it's clear that the Taycan hasn't been extensively redesigned; there are flatter LED headlight clusters, new creases in the front wings and subtle new details to mark out different variants, but the headlines of this 'facelift' are to be found under the skin. Already one of the fastest, longest-range and quickest-charging EVs on sale, the Taycan has been improved, Porsche says, in “practically every discipline compared to its predecessor”. 

On our run from Los Angeles to San Diego and back, we recorded a cruising range of 318 miles from the dual-motor Taycan Cross Turismo estate at an average efficiency of 3.1mpkWh, suggesting the battery now has a usable capacity north of 100kWh, compared with the 93.4kWh of today's top-rung Performance Battery Plus.

Whether that has been achieved with the use of new chemistries or a more simple enlargement of the pack itself remains to be seen, but the former is likelier, considering there have been no changes to the wheelbase or ride height. 

2024 Porsche Taycan prototype driving – side

In the same conditions, a prototype of the single-motor (and lower-slung) Taycan saloon achieved 3.6mpkWh for a range of 364 miles - a huge increase on the 301-mile maximum currently quoted for that car (and that’s official, not real-world). Plus, an ambient temperature of just 15-16deg C at time of test suggests there's room to substantially improve upon that maximum in warmer climes. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

alpina b5 gt review 2025 04 cornering front
Alpina B5 GT
9
Alpina B5 GT
jaguar xe update review 2024 01 cornering front
Jaguar XE
8
Jaguar XE
BMW X6 front lead
BMW X6
8
BMW X6
ds3 review 2024 01 cornering front
DS 3 E-Tense
6
DS 3 E-Tense
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2006-2013 review
8
Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2006-2013 review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
1 Porsche Taycan RWD tracking

Porsche Taycan

Porsche’s world-beating EV now comes as a £70k, rear-driven Tesla Model S and BMW i4 rival. Should they worry?

Read our review
Back to top

Even more significant are upgrades to the charging architecture, which appear to have yielded a huge increase in maximum charging speed. Using an Electrify America fast charger, the new Taycan prototype took on electricity at speeds of up to 332kW - up from today's maximum of 270kW. Autocar's test car needed just 14 minutes to charge from 6% capacity to 80% and was taking on energy at around the 300kW mark for roughly five of those minutes. 

2024 Porsche Taycan prototypes connected to Electrify America chargers

Porsche is yet to confirm the official maximum charge speed, but those figures will make it easily the fastest-charging EV on sale in the UK, claiming a significant edge over the latest electric Kia, Hyundai and Audi EVs, which currently max out at 270kWh.

Both the Gridserve and Ionity networks operate 350kW-capable chargers across the UK, where new Taycan owners will be able to take advantage of this boost in charging speed. 

The uncovered interior in our test car also gave an early look at revisions to the Taycan's infotainment offering, headlined by the introduction of a completely new Apple CarPlay interface – developed in partnership with the iPhone maker itself - which allows users to adjust the car's settings without exiting the mirroring display. 

Precise details of its functionality remain to be given, but Apple has already confirmed plans to help each car maker develop their own CarPlay interfaces, giving quicker and more direct access to the likes of the radio and climate control - and negating the amount of time needed to make small adjustments on the move. 

Advertisement
Back to top

2024 Porsche Taycan prototype interior

In the Taycan, the newly designed CarPlay platform can be spread across all three screens – gauge cluster, central touchscreen and the passenger-side display – and we were able to use it to activate preconfigured climate settings, load up a range of new streaming services on the passenger screen, change the ambient lighting and even check the air quality index outside. 

Porsche remains tight-lipped on the nature of any developments to the powertrain itself, but Taycan model line director Kevin Giek has already hinted at a power boost alongside the improvements in range and charging in proclaiming the updated car to go “faster, higher, further” in every key respect. 

The Taycan line-up currently ranges from the 402bhp RWD car up to the 751bhp 4WD Turbo S (those figures pertaining to max-power Overboost mode), and it stands to reason any increase in potency will be in line with those for the charging and range. Pushed to make a call based on our time in the seat, we would wager that Porsche has trimmed precious tenths from the 0-62mph time, but we will have to wait to find out exactly how many. 

Interestingly, no mention was made of the ludicrous-looking, track-focused Taycan that claimed the production EV lap record at the Nurbürgring a few weeks ago - and bosses wouldn’t be drawn when we pushed for some early details. Is it called the Turbo GT? Does it really have three motors? Will it have more than 1000bhp?! 

Advertisement
Back to top

Porsche Taycan on the Nurburgring

“That’s up to you…” Giek told us, his lips pursed but pointedly not batting back any of our suggestions. 

Giek rode shotgun for our run from LA to San Diego and back - the culmination of a multi-million-mile, two-year, worldwide development programme that's more comparable to that of a new model than your standard facelift. 

His stony refusal to let loose on specifications, technical upgrades and upcoming variants was a recurring theme during our time together, but his description of how Porsche approached the improvement programme for what is already a hugely competitive and successful EV was telling. 

"When we started, we had a brainstorm. All the colleagues were sitting around the table, and we said what we want to improve, what we want to do. It was like Christmas: everybody put their wishes and ideas on the table and then we made the validation. Is it feasible? What does it mean for range? For the weight? What does it bring for the customers? Which advantage can we bring to our customers? 

2024 Porsche Taycan prototype rear quarter tracking

Advertisement
Back to top

"And at the end we think: 'Is it useful? And how much does it cost?' And we're fighting about this ratio and deciding what to do. That's an intensive process. It takes a few months."

There was no single prevailing priority for this facelift, Giek explained, but rather an overarching aim to cement and bolster the Taycan’s appeal by leveraging technology and learnings from four years of production. 

“After 60 years, we always find improvements for our icon: the 911. Every day we find another improvement, and like this we're developing all our cars,” he said. 

“Technology is going forward, you get new materials... The development is so fast that even one year after introducing a car, you could have a new idea and say: 'We should have done this as well.'”

2024 Porsche Taycan prototype driving – front quarter

It's no small boon, then, that there are around 150,000 Taycan owners globally, with wildly different vehicle requirements and usage patterns, from whom Porsche can gather feedback and suggestions.

"We have customers who have driven more than 300,000km already in their Taycans," Giek explains, referencing one particularly helpful owner in France who uses his car as a private hire vehicle. 

Giek himself has covered around 100,000km in prototypes during this development cycle - and he's just one of many test drivers who have literally gone to the edges of the Earth in pursuit of the extreme conditions needed to verify the improvements that have been made.

Advertisement
Back to top

"We've been in Death Valley this year and Arizona the year before. It got up to 52deg C. I prefer doing the cold-weather testing!"

As well as validating the technical modifications during this extensive test programme, Porsche engineers refined a raft of new features, including standard-fit electric charging flaps, a sensor-operated frunk release and a function that automatically raises the car when the door is opened to improve ease of access.

To compensate for the extra heft that these new systems bring, Porsche has removed some weight from the chassis and battery pack - but it's holding back on specifics until the car's unveiling. 

So too has the company yet to confirm whether there will still be a smaller battery option and the same range of single- and dual-motor powertrains, but it promises more details imminently.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Porsche Taycan cars for sale

Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4S Auto 4WD 4dr
2020
£62,990
10,831miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Porsche TAYCAN Performance 79.2kWh 4S Auto 4WD 4dr
2020
£52,000
34,277miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Porsche Taycan Performance 79.2kWh 4S Auto 4WD 4dr
2020
£59,990
12,000miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4S Auto 4WD 4dr
2020
£64,995
16,000miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh Turbo Auto 4WD 4dr
2020
£69,990
30,317miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Porsche TAYCAN Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4S Auto 4WD 4dr
2021
£69,500
18,630miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Porsche TAYCAN Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4 Cross Turismo Auto 4WD 5dr (11kW Charger)
2022
£66,500
25,711miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4S Auto 4WD 4dr (11kW Charger)
2021
£68,990
14,956miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4S Cross Turismo Auto 4WD 5dr
2021
£66,850
12,289miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 627 cars
Powered By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
13
Add a comment…
simonali 3 January 2024

A non story as the Taycan was already faster than the Tesla, as evidenced by the story itself.

"posted a time that was 26 seconds faster than Porsche's previous fastest car (also untrue), the Taycan Turbo S, and 28sec ahead of the Model S Plaid"

Boris9119 2 January 2024

My dealer lent me a Taycan Turbo for a morning, and I also had a Taycan 4S as a loaner for a day. Take away was the 4S is plenty quick enough in the urban setting, I would not spend the extra for a GTS, Turbo or Turbo S. Unless you frequent the Nurburgring, drag strips or track days, this Turbo GT seems to be answering a question no daily driver is asking?

Folsom 2 January 2024

similar experience. took a taycan turbo s for a test drive solo on empty covid roads and it had me at ridiculous speeds immediately. like a hyperbike, driving a taycan turbo s on a daily basis would be all about restraint. 

Boris9119 2 January 2024

Both Taycan's I drove left me 'cold'. Amazing vehicles, but I would not take one over a base 718 or a base Carrera. That might just be because I am 60yrs old now, maybe teenagers would prefer the Taycan, but for me the Taycan lacked a soul, I felt no connectivity when driving, it was similar to when you get in a taxi, your in the car but there's no connection.

xxxx 3 January 2024

But then a 4dr Taycan isn't in the same segment as a 718

lukeski 14 September 2023

I would have thought as a daily driver the Tesla has a huge advantage as it is so much more spacious?

Deputy 14 September 2023

Well it is Autocar UK and we can't get a right hand drive Model S anymore.  Not much point having 1000BHP+ or more space when you get hit hit by a truck as you carefully pull out to see down the road to overtake! (I drove a LHD air cooled 911 for a few years)

Latest Reviews

alpina b5 gt review 2025 04 cornering front
Alpina B5 GT
9
Alpina B5 GT
jaguar xe update review 2024 01 cornering front
Jaguar XE
8
Jaguar XE
BMW X6 front lead
BMW X6
8
BMW X6
ds3 review 2024 01 cornering front
DS 3 E-Tense
6
DS 3 E-Tense
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2006-2013 review
8
Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2006-2013 review

View all car reviews