New Porsche Macan T brings 261bhp and dynamic focus

Lower-range Macan T features a lightened front end, sporty suspension and a £53,970 price
16 February 2022

The Porsche Macan SUV has gained a bespoke Touring specification that, the German firm says, delivers improved driving dynamics.

The Macan T is the first four- or five-door Porsche to feature this model designation and follows the Porsche 718 Cayman T coupé and Boxster T roadster. 

It will sit between the Macan and Macan S in the line-up, with prices starting from £53,970. 

The model is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 261bhp and 295lb ft of torque and mated to a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. 

The engine is 58kg lighter than the 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 used in the Macan S and Macan GTS. Porsche says this allows for sharper acceleration off the line and improves cornering thanks to an “ideal balance of weight and performance”. 

Porsche expects the Macan T to appeal to keen drivers, helped by claimed improvements to the model’s driving dynamics thanks to its rear-biased four-wheel drive system and lowered, stiffened suspension.

The Macan T is also the first model to include as standard Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), which is able to lower the body by 10mm. 

As part of the bespoke specification, the Macan T has body elements painted in grey, including the exterior mirrors, side blades, rear logos and roof spoiler. 

Black features elsewhere on the car, such as for the tailpipes, side windows and side blades. The car rides on 20in Macan S wheels painted a dark titanium colour. 

Inside, there are eight-way adjustable seats, black leather upholstery with silver stitching, a heated sports steering wheel and black aluminium door guards. Each car is also equipped with a 10.9in touchscreen with sat nav. 

Car Review
Porsche Macan
Porsche Macan 2019
Read our full road test review
Porsche told Autocar: “The specification of the T is intended to appeal to the customer seeking a higher degree of personalisation in their vehicle, specifically in the direction of further optimising dynamic performance – but still keeping its price and market position in line with its place between the entry and S model. 

The first deliveries of the Macan T will start this spring. On purchase, customers will be invited for a special driving experience at Silverstone.

