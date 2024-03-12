BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Porsche 911 hybrid confirmed for 28 May reveal
UP NEXT
Car sharing clubs under threat as insurance costs soar

New Porsche 911 hybrid confirmed for 28 May reveal

The first electrified 911 is as fast around the Nürburgring as the 641bhp 911 Turbo S
News
Greg KableFelix Page
5 mins read
13 May 2024

The new Porsche 911 hybrid has finished testing ahead of its reveal on 28 May.

Porsche has released the first official images of the debut electrified 911 as the global testing programme comes to an end, and confirmed that it has clocked a Nürburgring lap time of 7min 16.934sec.

That time, says Porsche, is 8.7sec faster "than the corresponding version of the predecessor model", but it didn't say specifically which model that refers to. 

Related articles

For reference, the current Porsche 911 Turbo S, with 641bhp and a 0-62mph time of just 2.6sec, clocked a lap time of 7min 17.3sec in 2021 - less than a half a second ahead of the new hybrid.

Details of the precise nature of the 911's hybrid system remain under wraps until the end of the month, but Frank Moser, who heads the 911 and 718 model lines, said it's an "innovative performance hybrid" system that gives "spontaneous response" and "makes the 911 even more dynamic".

"We left nothing to chance during development and tested the new 911 under all sorts of conditions all over the world," he added. 

"From the freezing cold to scorching heat, as was the case during the final stages of testing in Dubai. Whether at a high drivetrain load in the demanding conditions of mountain passes or in the stop-and-go traffic of an urban environment, the new 911 has mastered even the most difficult challenges with aplomb."

During testing, said Moser, engineers and test drivers clocked up more than three million miles behind the wheel of the prototypes.

Due on sale by the end of the year, the hybrid will be added to the line-up as part of a mid-life facelift for the current 911; the ‘992.2’-generation car will receive a host of mid-life revisions, including subtly altered exterior styling, a reworked interior and updated six-cylinder petrol engines.

It is one of four new Porsche models arriving in 2024 – one of the German marque's busiest years on record for new product launches – alongside the new Panamera, Taycan and electric Macan

The changes are intended to sustain the 911’s appeal through to 2027, when an all-new ninth-generation model will join the increasingly electrified Porsche line-up.

The most significant change to the 911 in its sixth decade of production, however, is the adoption of that unique petrol-electric hybrid system.

It combines a tuned version of Porsche’s turbocharged six-cylinder engine with a specially designed electric motor housed within the front axle assembly. The petrol engine provides drive to the rear wheels, while the electric motor drives the front wheels.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Volvo XC60 front three quarter
Used Volvo XC60 2008-2017 review
8
Used Volvo XC60 2008-2017 review
aston martin vantage review 2024 22 front tracking
Aston Martin Vantage
9
Aston Martin Vantage
volvo ex30 review 2024 01 front cornering 1
Volvo EX30
6
Volvo EX30
hyunda ioniq 5 n review uk 2024 01 front cornering
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
9
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
mini cooper se review 2024 01 front cornering
Mini Cooper SE review
8
Mini Cooper SE review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Porsche 911 Carrera S 2019 road test review - hero front

Porsche 911

Wider, more powerful eighth-generation 911 is still eminently fast, and capable at all speeds

Read our review
Back to top

A 48V integrated starter motor in the dual-clutch automatic gearbox will provide electric boosting properties and power for ancillary components.

The new 400V system is claimed to generate its own energy reserves using the engine as a generator – in a function similar to that of a range-extender drivetrain – as well as via brake regeneration, negating the need for external charging.

Electric energy is stored in a specially developed lightweight lithium ion battery. With an energy capacity well below the batteries used by Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG in their plug-in performance models, it has been configured specifically for rapid energy charge and discharge properties.

Secrecy surrounds the output of the new hybrid drivetrain, though Porsche is eventually expected to offer the new petrol-electric unit in a range of different performance levels. Both Turbo-E Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid models have been mooted for introduction in line with the Cayenne and Panamera line-ups.

Before the eighth-generation 911 bows out later this decade, Porsche is also set to launch an 800bhp-plus hybrid successor to the fearsome GT2 RS.

Advertisement
Back to top

The new drivetrain has been developed via a technology transfer between Porsche’s production car and motorsport divisions, in combination with Rimac – the Croatian electric drive specialist in which Porsche holds a 45% stake.

The standard Carrera and Carrera S will retain the existing turbocharged 3.0-litre boxer engine, but it is not confirmed whether they will adopt the 48V mild-hybrid system that Porsche has been developing in partnership with Valeo.

However, with tighter emissions standards looming, these models may well receive electrification and a moderate bump in reserves as part of the 911’s facelift.

Sources have suggested that GTS models could adopt the naturally aspirated 4.0-litre six-cylinder engine used by the 718 Cayman GT4 in place of today’s turbo 3.0-litre unit. But Porsche remains tight-lipped on its plans, saying only that future emissions regulations favour higher-capacity engines.

Among the possibilities for the more sporting 911 models is a new 3.6-litre version of the classic six-cylinder Porsche engine, running a single variable-vane turbo – an engine that, insiders suggest, will form the basis of the next-generation 911’s powertrain in 2027.

The low production volumes planned for the successor to today’s 911 GT3 suggest it will retain its naturally aspirated 4.0-litre six, albeit with a moderate lift in reserves.

A fully electric 911 is not immediately planned. Instead, Porsche envisages its long-running coupé and cabriolet progressing into the future with electrified combustion engines in combination with new e-fuel derivatives to provide net-zero emissions.

992.2: The updated Porsche 911 at a glance

Enhanced cooling: To boost cooling for the front-mounted radiators and brakes, Porsche has given the new front bumper distinctive air ducts that house five vertical louvres in place of the three horizontal louvres on each side of the existing model. It is most likely that they will incorporate some sort of active operation to better balance cooling and aerodynamic drag. There is also a larger central air duct book-ended by additional cooling channels on either side.

Advertisement
Back to top

Revised headlamps: Instead of being housed within the top section of the bumper insert, the indicators are now integrated into revised headlight assemblies that feature a new graphic design. As with the units used by the facelifted Cayenne, the new headlights are expected to offer HD matrix LED functionality with more than 32,000 pixels per unit and the capability of lighting the road for up to 600 metres.

Restyled rear end: The updated 911 receives new-look brake lights, integrated into the top of a restyled rear bumper, featuring inboard-mounted tailpipes within a revised diffuser.

Advertisement
Back to top

Interior upgrades: The changes to the interior of the new 911 are more subtle. Prototypes use the existing dashboard architecture and other features, suggesting that most tweaks will involve software upgrades. Among the expected developments are new digital instrument graphics and the latest Porsche Communication Management system for infotainment functions.

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Porsche 911 cars for sale

Porsche 911 3.4 991 Carrera PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2014
£44,995
50,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Porsche 911 3.8 991 Carrera S PDK Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2013
£51,995
33,300miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Porsche 911 3.8 997 Carrera S PDK 2dr
2009
£39,911
63,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Porsche 911 3.0T 991 Carrera 4S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2016
£64,990
39,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Porsche 911 3.8 997 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet PDK AWD 2dr
2012
£59,925
34,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Porsche 911 3.8 991 4S Targa PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2015
£64,999
35,695miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Porsche 911 3.8 991 Carrera S Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2013
£52,995
49,200miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Porsche 911 3.8 997 Carrera GTS 2dr
2011
£69,995
49,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Porsche 911 3.8 997 Carrera S Cabriolet PDK 2dr
2010
£41,990
55,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all 1503 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
xxxx 13 May 2024

Hybrid Porsche 911, is just wrong. More weight, more money, still a polluter, much more complex etc.  Other than for tax dodging why would you pick it over a standard 6 pot, anyone.

Peter Cavellini 13 May 2024
xxxx wrote:

Hybrid Porsche 911, is just wrong. More weight, more money, still a polluter, much more complex etc.  Other than for tax dodging why would you pick it over a standard 6 pot, anyone.

More weight?, faster than the last Turbo Porsche isn't it?, not made in vast number to sudd plunge the Earth into an Ice age,and if your buying a Porsche your not going to be bothered by a few climate people.

xxxx 13 May 2024

I'd reply if I could understand your rant.

autoindustryinsider 12 March 2024

Another week. Another Porsche. Not sure if it's Porsche turning out more new vehicles than any other brand or that Autocar cover Porsche more than any other brand.

Just Saying 13 March 2024
When you are sure, do let us all know!

Porsche PR/Marketing/Press dept. are class leaders. Timing is..... everything.

Latest Reviews

Volvo XC60 front three quarter
Used Volvo XC60 2008-2017 review
8
Used Volvo XC60 2008-2017 review
aston martin vantage review 2024 22 front tracking
Aston Martin Vantage
9
Aston Martin Vantage
volvo ex30 review 2024 01 front cornering 1
Volvo EX30
6
Volvo EX30
hyunda ioniq 5 n review uk 2024 01 front cornering
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
9
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
mini cooper se review 2024 01 front cornering
Mini Cooper SE review
8
Mini Cooper SE review

View all car reviews