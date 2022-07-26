BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Porsche 911 GT3 RS to be revealed on 17 August
New Porsche 911 GT3 RS to be revealed on 17 August

Hardcore version of Porsche 911 GT3 to get a raft of chassis and aero upgrades but keep same engine
26 July 2022

The next-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS will get a raft of chassis and aerodynamic upgrades over the standard 911 GT3 but hinted it will keep the same powertrain, Porsche has confirmed ahead of its unveiling next month.

The hardcore version of the already-punchy Porsche 911 GT3, which will be revealed on August 17, has been developed with track days in mind, and “is even more optimised for track use than its predecessors”, Porsche GT boss Andreus Preuninger said.

Compared with the standard 996-generation 911 GT3, official pictures show it with a raft of RS upgrades, including wider arches, higher-placed and larger air intakes on the bonnet and, most notably, a huge rear wing. 

Preuninger has hinted that the 911 GT3 RS will get the same, or slightly uprated, powerplant as the standard 911 GT3: a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat six, outputting 503bhp and 347lb ft.

He said the decision to not heavily upgrade the engine was made as it “has proven ideal for use at trackdays and club sport events”, thanks to its “spontaneously responsive, high-revving” nature.

“That's why we focused primarily on aerodynamics and chassis questions in the development of the new 911 GT3 RS,” he added, pointing to the 911 RSR and 911 GT3 R GT racing cars as inspiration.

The engine is expected to be paired to a PDK seven-speed automatic gearbox, as in the 911 GT3, and, in classic 911 fashion, send power to the rear wheels alone.

A raft of weight-saving measures are expected to be made across the board, with a lighter chassis, carbonfibre bodywork and a stripped-out interior expected.

A price point north of £150,000 is expected, with the standard 911 GT3 starting at £127,820. The previous 911 GT3 RS, realeased in 2018, was priced from around £141,000 before sales ended. 

The new 911 GT3 RS will sit at the top of the 911 tree as the most powerful model available to buy, although it  won’t be the most expensive, the recently revealed £214,200 Porsche 911 Sport Classic taking that crown. 

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
lukeski 26 July 2022

I'm a bit worried about his comment that the engine is 'spontaneously responsive', sounds dangerous :)

Overdrive 26 July 2022

The standard 992 GT3 is already so hardcore and track focused that I just can't see where Porsche is going with the upcoming GT3 RS!

