New Polestar O2 is a high-performance electric roadster

The new Polestar O2 concept has been unveiled as a stunning electric roadster that imagines a future ‘hero car’ for the brand – and boss Thomas Ingenlath says it would be “irresponsible” not to push to put it into production in the future.

The potential Tesla Roadster rival is based on an adapted version of the aluminium architecture that has been developed by Polestar’s UK engineering base in Warwickshire for the forthcoming Polestar 5 sports saloon and that, the firm has previously said, offers “supercar levels” of body stiffness.

The O2 takes design cues from the Precept concept – which previewed the 2024 Polestar 5 – and Ingenlath said it was developed with two goals: further reinforcing the brand’s image as a “luxury sports brand”, and pushing internal development.

“The energy and vision that it brings into the company definitely drives us,” said Ingenlath. “We made the Precept a reality with the Polestar 5, and that’s the result of us daring to go out with that vision.”

Asked by Autocar if the O2 will lead to a production version, Ingenlath said: “From packaging and how it’s constructed, it’s possible to put such a car in production.” He added: “Our concept cars breed that spirit of being tangible and realistic.”

Although he insisted there are no firm plans beyond the forthcoming Polestar 3 (large SUV), 4 (medium SUV) and 5, he added: “What is beyond 2025, the future will tell. We definitely put out a dream here, and we would be very irresponsible if we would not do everything possible to actually live our dreams and make them real.”

He added that an electric roadster is "a great missed opportunity, and I would love to grab that opportunity", and that drivers would not miss the noise of a combustion engine: "The propulsion of an electric drivetrain is great for a sports car. And then to do it when an open roof concept, when everybody dreams about ‘the fresh air, the breeze, being closer to nature’ - it’s a perfect fit to have that with an electric drivetrain, and not only have fresh air when you arrive at it, but you’ll leave it for the people behind you.