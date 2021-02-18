New Nissan Qashqai: Limited launch edition priced from £29,270

Nissan has revealed the limited-run Première Edition of its new third-gen Qashqai SUV, which is priced from £29,270 and will begin UK deliveries in summer ahead of a full range roll-out.
Described as "generously specified", the limited-availability launch model is available with either a 136bhp or 154bhp 1.3-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, the former with a six-speed manual and the latter with Nissan's new Xtronic CVT gearbox. It's equipped as standard with the Qashqai's new head-up display (said to be the largest in this segment), a wireless charging pad, smartphone mirroring functionality, a top-rung connectivity package and LED matrix headlights.
Visually, this special edition is marked out from standard Qashqai models by its matt silver roof rails, and can be painted in the same range of two-tone colour schemes as the standard car.
The third-generation Nissan Qashqai, full pricing details for which are expected in the coming weeks, marks a radical departure in all measures from its strong-selling predecessors, ushering in a new platform, a bold new look and hybrid-only powertrains.
Designed, engineered and produced in the UK, the new Qashqai sits atop an updated version of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-C platform and has been completely redesigned with a “more purposeful” stance and “athletic and dynamic” styling cues. The front end is dominated by Nissan’s new V-Motion chrome grille surround, while the headlights – now LED matrix items – have been slimmed down and given a new ‘boomerang’ shape.
Increases in length and width of 35mm and 32mm respectively help the new Qashqai to appear longer and lower than its predecessor, while new optional 20in alloy wheels mark a push upmarket for higher-spec variants.
Designer Matt Weaver said the shift to electrified-only powertrains influenced the new Qashqai’s styling because it necessitated a heightened focus on aerodynamics, highlighting the front-end’s vertical air channels and the car's slightly tapered shape as a key differentiator over the previous, non-electrified car. The body shell is lighter, too, with new composite and aluminium panels contributing to an overall 60kg body-in-white weight loss. New welding and stamping techniques have improved overall stiffness by 41%, improving refinement, safety and responsiveness.
I note that the text has been modified to clarify that the ePower engine is indeed a series hybrid, with no mechanical connection between the engine and the wheels. I believe this may be the first car application of a pure series hybrid, so it will be interesting to see how it drives - and how efficient it is at cruising speed when the electric motor and generator are effectively the transmission system.
The fact that the battery is small doesn't really matter since it is used merely as an energy buffer, though as some have already pointed out it may have to work hard for its living. And car testers in particular may not like the complete disconnect between engine revs (or indeed any activity) and road speed!
Maybe I'm a dummy but I don't get the benefits of a turbo petrol engine used exclusively to power the electic motor. No reference to how big the battery is but I assume as batteries take a while to charge the petrol engine must be at least ticking over to charge the battery most of the time. What happens if you over do it and exhaust the battery at a faster rate than the engine can charge it? reduced performance?
I do not think it is a turbo charged.
At 158 bhp from 1.5 litres, it certainly is!
Suggest you read it again, that 158 bhp sentence is in a different paragragh from the description about the new epower unit.
It's not obvious from the Autocar article, but it's been reported elsewhere that the e-Power will have a 158 bhp engine. Nothing stopping you geting that from a NA 1.5, but the resulting peaky and high revving unit is exactly what you don't want on a hybrid - so yes, it's a turbo.
Well if you say so, where did you read it had a turbo then
Simple, the engine speed is no longer related to road speed. The engine can switch on and operate at an independent speed that its been designed to give optimal efficiency, charge the battery then shut down, no idling and no operating at sub optimal revs.The engine can also be less powerful as cruising takes relatively little power. When peak power is needed for acceleration, the generated output from the engine can be combined with the battery reserve to the motor to give acceleration equivalent to a bigger ICE. (as soon as you ease demand the engine soon tops the battery up again).Despite the suggestions of some, in any sort of normal or even spirited driving, the battery will not get flat enough to leave you hanging short of acceleration, even with the small'ish battery. You just can't accelerate that hard that often in real life and the engine recharges very efficiently. (including huge recharge current from regen. braking as if you go fast inevitably your going to have to slow too)
Not what I'd call bold looking but nonetheless it's eye catching and distinctive. And a hell of a lot more desirable and premium looking than a Tiguan, X1, Q3 or a GLB. And it'll be a darn sight more reliable than those 4 cars too.