New Nissan Qashqai: Limited launch edition priced from £29,270

Nissan’s sleeker, roomier third-gen family SUV touches down in limited-run, top-spec 'Première' guise
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
5 mins read
16 March 2021

Nissan has revealed the limited-run Première Edition of its new third-gen Qashqai SUV, which is priced from £29,270 and will begin UK deliveries in summer ahead of a full range roll-out.

Described as "generously specified", the limited-availability launch model is available with either a 136bhp or 154bhp 1.3-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, the former with a six-speed manual and the latter with Nissan's new Xtronic CVT gearbox. It's equipped as standard with the Qashqai's new head-up display (said to be the largest in this segment), a wireless charging pad, smartphone mirroring functionality, a top-rung connectivity package and LED matrix headlights. 

Visually, this special edition is marked out from standard Qashqai models by its matt silver roof rails, and can be painted in the same range of two-tone colour schemes as the standard car. 

The third-generation Nissan Qashqai, full pricing details for which are expected in the coming weeks, marks a radical departure in all measures from its strong-selling predecessors, ushering in a new platform, a bold new look and hybrid-only powertrains.

Designed, engineered and produced in the UK, the new Qashqai sits atop an updated version of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-C platform and has been completely redesigned with a “more purposeful” stance and “athletic and dynamic” styling cues. The front end is dominated by Nissan’s new V-Motion chrome grille surround, while the headlights – now LED matrix items – have been slimmed down and given a new ‘boomerang’ shape.

Increases in length and width of 35mm and 32mm respectively help the new Qashqai to appear longer and lower than its predecessor, while new optional 20in alloy wheels mark a push upmarket for higher-spec variants.

Designer Matt Weaver said the shift to electrified-only powertrains influenced the new Qashqai’s styling because it necessitated a heightened focus on aerodynamics, highlighting the front-end’s vertical air channels and the car's slightly tapered shape as a key differentiator over the previous, non-electrified car. The body shell is lighter, too, with new composite and aluminium panels contributing to an overall 60kg body-in-white weight loss. New welding and stamping techniques have improved overall stiffness by 41%, improving refinement, safety and responsiveness.

The revised CMF-C platform incorporates a new Macpherson strut suspension set-up at both ends. The two-wheel-drive car is equipped with a beam axle at the rear, while the four-wheel-drive variant adopts a more advanced multi-link set-up. The Qashqai also receives a more responsive power steering set-up, which, Nissan says, will “continue to offer a rewarding driving experience”, and also “be enjoyable when the road turns twisty”.

The interior has been subject to equally substantial revisions in line with Nissan’s aim to set “a new segment standard for premium feel, distinctive design and enhanced usability”, with an emphasis on advanced infotainment and safety technology. A new 9.0in high-definition multimedia touchscreen replaces the outgoing car’s 7.0in unit, while a 10.8in head-up display is said to be the largest in its segment. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa bring voice control functionality, and the NissanConnect smartphone app allows remote control of certain functions including the horn, lights and central locking.

Forward visibility has been improved with repositioned door mirrors, thinner A-pillars and a wider windscreen opening angle. In the rear there’s an additional 28mm of knee room for passengers, thanks largely in part to an increase in wheelbase. The rear doors now open to 85deg for easier ingress and egress and improved access to children in the back seats. Boot capacity is also up, by 50 litres over that of the current model, courtesy of a revised rear suspension layout which allows for a lower cargo floor.

The Qashqai will be available with a choice of two electrified petrol powertrains, the more conventional of which pairs a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 12V mild hybrid system for boosts to performance and efficiency. Chosen to offer greater affordability over a 48V system, the 12V set-up recovers energy under deceleration to power on-board systems when the engine is stopped and provide a small torque boost when accelerating.

The petrol unit can be specified with 136bhp or 154bhp and paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or, on the more powerful car, a new Xtronic CVT. The 154bhp engine makes 199lb ft and is optionally available with four-wheel drive, which offers Standard, Eco, Sport, Snow and Off-road drive modes.

New to Nissan’s European line-up and making its debut on the Qashqai is the unconventional ePower powertrain, which is described as “a unique approach to electrification” that can make “everyday driving exciting”. Like a traditional full hybrid, the 188bhp ePower drivetrain mates a 1.5-litre petrol engine to a 145kW electric motor for ‘self-charging’ functionality, but differs in that the petrol engine is unconnected to the driven wheels and is instead used exclusively to power the electric motor.

Nissan says this innovative set-up offers enhanced fuel economy and lower emissions while allowing the characteristic instant torque and quick acceleration of a pure electric car. The Qashqai ePower follows the all-electric Leaf in gaining an ‘e-Pedal’ which can be used for both acceleration and deceleration, and can drive for limited distances (less than two miles) with the engine off.

Q&A: Matt Weaver, vice president of Nissan Design Europe

How do you go about reinventing such a popular car?

“In a way it’s an advantage because three million customers across Europe offer quite a lot of feedback to us. So we knew there were certain anchor points we wanted to use in the design from a DNA perspective, then we listened to what the customers liked from the previous generation so we could incorporate that.”

Do you have a favourite aspect?

“I really like the sharp single line that runs from front to rear, and we’ve invented a new wheelarch layout. It’s quite unusual, because the widest point is at the front and then it goes in, so it gives the car a very wide front aspect. We’re trying to move surfacing along, because the Qashqai is very similar proportionally. We want to keep it recognisable to the customer.”

How do you balance attracting conquest custom with retaining current owners?

“That’s something where Nissan is in a sweet spot. The car is completely fresh; conquest customers will be attracted to it because it stands on a solid foundation of practicality and usability, yet the car has moved on so much that people will see it and think: “This is talking to me, I can see the technology and electrification on board.”

The first Qashqai had it easy as a segment pioneer; this car won’t. How do you keep standing out?

“This styling moves the game on a lot; I don’t think you’ll see any of these cues on competitors, so I’m confident it will lead in that area. And we’ve done a lot for precision and embedded technology.”

READ MORE

Bold new Nissan Ariya is pivotal electric SUV with 310-mile range

Nissan Z Proto previews retro-inspired V6 sports car

Nissan “satisfied” with Brexit deal outcome, says UK boss

LP in Brighton 19 February 2021

I note that the text has been modified to clarify that the ePower engine is indeed a series hybrid, with no mechanical connection between the engine and the wheels. I believe this may be the first car application of a pure series hybrid, so it will be interesting to see how it drives - and how efficient it is at cruising speed when the electric motor and generator are effectively the transmission system.

The fact that the battery is small doesn't really matter since it is used merely as an energy buffer, though as some have already pointed out it may have to work hard for its living. And car testers in particular may not like the complete disconnect between engine revs (or indeed any activity) and road speed!     

jer 18 February 2021

Maybe I'm a dummy but I don't get the benefits of a turbo petrol engine used exclusively to power the electic motor. No reference to how big the battery is but I assume as batteries take a while to charge the petrol engine must be at least ticking over to charge the battery most of the time. What happens if you over do it and exhaust the battery at a faster rate than the engine can charge it? reduced performance?

xxxx 18 February 2021
jer wrote:

Maybe I'm a dummy but I don't get the benefits of a turbo petrol engine used exclusively to power the electic motor. ....

I do not think it is a turbo charged.

Cé hé sin 18 February 2021
xxxx wrote:

jer wrote:

Maybe I'm a dummy but I don't get the benefits of a turbo petrol engine used exclusively to power the electic motor. ....

I do not think it is a turbo charged.

At 158 bhp from 1.5 litres, it certainly is!

xxxx 19 February 2021
Cé hé sin wrote:

xxxx wrote:

jer wrote:

Maybe I'm a dummy but I don't get the benefits of a turbo petrol engine used exclusively to power the electic motor. ....

I do not think it is a turbo charged.

At 158 bhp from 1.5 litres, it certainly is!

Suggest you read it again, that 158 bhp sentence is in a different paragragh from the description about the new epower unit.

Cé hé sin 19 February 2021

It's not obvious from the Autocar article, but it's been reported elsewhere that the e-Power will have a 158 bhp engine. Nothing stopping you geting that from a NA 1.5, but the resulting peaky and high revving unit is exactly what you don't want on a hybrid - so yes, it's a turbo.

xxxx 16 March 2021
Cé hé sin wrote:

It's not obvious from the Autocar article, but it's been reported elsewhere that the e-Power will have a 158 bhp engine. Nothing stopping you geting that from a NA 1.5, but the resulting peaky and high revving unit is exactly what you don't want on a hybrid - so yes, it's a turbo.

Well if you say so, where did you read it had a turbo then

The Apprentice 18 February 2021

Simple, the engine speed is no longer related to road speed. The engine can switch on and operate at an independent speed that its been designed to give optimal efficiency, charge the battery then shut down, no idling and no operating at sub optimal revs.The engine can also be less powerful as cruising takes relatively little power. When peak power is needed for acceleration, the generated output from the engine can be combined with the battery reserve to the motor to give acceleration equivalent to a bigger ICE.  (as soon as you ease demand the engine soon tops the battery up again).Despite the suggestions of some, in any sort of normal or even spirited driving, the battery will not get flat enough to leave you hanging short of acceleration, even with the small'ish battery. You just can't accelerate that hard that often in real life and the engine recharges very efficiently. (including huge recharge current from regen. braking as if you go fast inevitably your going to have to slow too)

Saucerer 18 February 2021

Not what I'd call bold looking but nonetheless it's eye catching and distinctive. And a hell of a lot more desirable and premium looking than a Tiguan, X1, Q3 or a GLB. And it'll be a darn sight more reliable than those 4 cars too.

