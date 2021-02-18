New Nissan Qashqai: Limited launch edition priced from £29,270

Nissan has revealed the limited-run Première Edition of its new third-gen Qashqai SUV, which is priced from £29,270 and will begin UK deliveries in summer ahead of a full range roll-out.

Described as "generously specified", the limited-availability launch model is available with either a 136bhp or 154bhp 1.3-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, the former with a six-speed manual and the latter with Nissan's new Xtronic CVT gearbox. It's equipped as standard with the Qashqai's new head-up display (said to be the largest in this segment), a wireless charging pad, smartphone mirroring functionality, a top-rung connectivity package and LED matrix headlights.

Visually, this special edition is marked out from standard Qashqai models by its matt silver roof rails, and can be painted in the same range of two-tone colour schemes as the standard car.

The third-generation Nissan Qashqai, full pricing details for which are expected in the coming weeks, marks a radical departure in all measures from its strong-selling predecessors, ushering in a new platform, a bold new look and hybrid-only powertrains.

Designed, engineered and produced in the UK, the new Qashqai sits atop an updated version of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-C platform and has been completely redesigned with a “more purposeful” stance and “athletic and dynamic” styling cues. The front end is dominated by Nissan’s new V-Motion chrome grille surround, while the headlights – now LED matrix items – have been slimmed down and given a new ‘boomerang’ shape.

Increases in length and width of 35mm and 32mm respectively help the new Qashqai to appear longer and lower than its predecessor, while new optional 20in alloy wheels mark a push upmarket for higher-spec variants.

Designer Matt Weaver said the shift to electrified-only powertrains influenced the new Qashqai’s styling because it necessitated a heightened focus on aerodynamics, highlighting the front-end’s vertical air channels and the car's slightly tapered shape as a key differentiator over the previous, non-electrified car. The body shell is lighter, too, with new composite and aluminium panels contributing to an overall 60kg body-in-white weight loss. New welding and stamping techniques have improved overall stiffness by 41%, improving refinement, safety and responsiveness.