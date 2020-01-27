New Nissan Navara AT32 offers improved driveability and emissions

Nissan has revealed an updated version of its rugged Navara AT32 pick-up truck, claiming enhanced efficiency and driveability over the previous model.

The AT32 – so called because it’s been fitted with 32in Nokian tyres and modified by Icelandic off-road specialist Arctic Trucks – follows in the footsteps of its predecessor with bespoke wheel arch extensions, Bilstein performance suspension components and model-specific badging all round.

Revisions include the addition of a new lightweight aluminium protective undertray, plus dual valves to the 17in alloy wheels to allow faster tyre pressure adjustment when off-roading.

The tyres themselves are of a new design that's said to improve fuel economy, emissions and on-road handling.

Optional extras include an electronically locking front differential, which boosts traction on slipper terrain, and an air intake snorkel that gives the truck a claimed wading depth of 800mm - an increase of 200mm over the standard Navara.

The twin-turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder diesel engine is carried over from the standard Navara.

The AT32 keeps the equipment of the N-Guard specification that's available on that model, including hill start assistance, hill descent control, automatic emergency braking and a 360deg parking camera.

The Ford Ranger Raptor rival will go on sale in the UK in February, with prices and performance details to be announced nearer the time. It's likely to command a slight premium over the current model, which starts at £39,640.

