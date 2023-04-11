New Mini Cooper Electric revealed ahead of 2024 launch

The all-new Mini hatchback has been seen for the first time, having shed its camouflage ahead of a launch early next year.
The second generation of Mini’s small EV – now called the Cooper – will be built in China atop a new front-wheel-drive platform engineered by Spotlight Automotive, BMW’s joint venture with Great Wall.
A petrol-engined version, evolved more obviously from the current car, will be builtin Oxford, sitting on an entirely different platform but taking the same design direction. Autocar has already reported in-depth details of the long-awaited 2024 Cooper, following a briefing from Mini boss Stefanie Wurst and a prototype ride in Sweden, but this is, at long last, our first look at the final production design.
The resemblance to today’s car is evident, and indeed it still measures roughly 3800mm from bumper to bumper, but it’s clear Mini’s designers have worked hard to make good on a promise to bring “the iconic hatch back to its roots”.
A wider track, shorter overhangs, a longer wheelbase and larger wheels give the Fiat 500 rival a noticeably more purposeful stance, while the company’s vocal commitment to minimalism (and thereby sustainability) extends to a much purer and simpler overall treatment.
Gone are the chunky black plastic wheel-arch claddings, clamshell bonnet, contrasting trim accents and chrome headlight surrounds of today’s Mini Electric, in favour of a fresh look majoring more on function than fashion.
Wurst recently gave Autocar some insight into why the car was being reinvented with less of an overt ‘premium’ focus: “I think Mini in away is a very modern and contemporary product. It isn’t about being big or premium, it’s about a certain lifestyle that you have. You take things more easily, you’re not tense about what your income status is, what kind of hierarchy level you work at. It’s more a state of mind.”
The interior of the new car has yet to be shown, but it will follow suit with an emphasis on approachability and simplicity. There will be an ignition key-style starter, for example, and physical switches and buttons will still be used for the most important controls. Mini’s trademark circular central display will be filled by an infotainment screen and there will be no traditional gauge cluster, with important data and information instead displayed in a “funky” way on the dashboard.
BMW chose China for multiple reasons, one of which was to target the ever growing EV market there. Although the downturn in the economy has really put a damper on that, not to mention the price war between the most popular foreign brand (Tesla) and BYD, and super low cost compacts, like the Wuling Mini EV. The new MINI Cooper EV and Aceman were really designed for the Chinese market with export to Europe. So it’s a Chinese-built, German-owned, jointly-designed vehicle pretending to be a renowned British brand from yesteryear. Just slap some Union Jacks on there and no one will notice (sarcasm intended).
Kind of ironic selling a car with that heritage in a country where the last vestiges of British influence (democratic capitalism) died in Hong Kong when the Communist party crushed it into the ground. I’m not condoning the colonialism that the British Empire imposed on China back then, but Hong Kong really turned into something unique and special. When the British returned Hong Kong to China years ago I think they were hoping that would be preserved and grow. Instead I think both the hope of a democratically influenced China and a once great British brand have died.
£30K?, for not a lot, sooner buy something secondhand which probably will have more power, better range, more useful tech inside, who has got £30K for a car this size just now?
Nothing like comparing a new cars value to secondhand one's is there.
And why not? More car for the same money or less and, you miss the heavy, initial depreciation
all the thousands of people who have paid that for the current 130 mile, 180bhp version..?
People that work? (no offence)