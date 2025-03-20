The second-generation MG 4 electric hatchback has been revealed in China, bringing a new look and a significant reduction in weight.

The new 4 has grown to bridge the gap between the existing model and the larger MG 5. It is now 4.4m long, compared with 4.3m long previously, and the wheelbase has grown by 45mm (to 2.75m).

That brings it into competition with the likes of the Citroën e-C4, Kia Niro EV and Vauxhall Frontera, where it was previously a closer match for models such as the Volvo EX30.

It’s possible that the larger size of the new 4 is also supposed to position it as a replacement for the 4.6m-long 5 estate, which is nearing the end of its lifespan.

The new 4’s styling draws heavily on that of the Cyberster convertible and the smaller MG 3 hatchback, with thin headlights up front and arrow-shaped brake lights at the rear end.

MG has yet to reveal the car’s interior, nor technical details. Filings with Chinese authorities state it has a single electric motor with 161bhp (down from 168bhp in the current model) and weighs in at 1485kg, a marked reduction from the current 49kWh car’s 1620kg.

Power is drawn from a lithium-iron-phosphate battery of undisclosed capacity, likely giving a range comparable with the 218 miles offered by the existing entry-level 4.

The new car is expected to gain a broader range of powertrains shortly after launch, mirroring that offered in the current car.

For reference, this comprises three other models: a Long Range car with 201bhp and a 64kWh battery, giving 288 miles of range; an Extended Range version boosted to 241bhp and 77kWh for 329 miles of range; and the range-topping Xpower with dual motors combining for 429bhp, but a 64kWh pack yielding a reduced 245 miles between charges.