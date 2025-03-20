BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New MG 4 revealed with 161bhp and Cyberster-inspired styling
UP NEXT
BYD Seagull to be launched in UK this year at sub-£20k

New MG 4 revealed with 161bhp and Cyberster-inspired styling

Electric hatchback has grown to rival the likes of the Citroën e-C3 and Kia Niro EV

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
20 March 2025

The second-generation MG 4 electric hatchback has been revealed in China, bringing a new look and a significant reduction in weight.

The new 4 has grown to bridge the gap between the existing model and the larger MG 5. It is now 4.4m long, compared with 4.3m long previously, and the wheelbase has grown by 45mm (to 2.75m).

That brings it into competition with the likes of the Citroën e-C4, Kia Niro EV and Vauxhall Frontera, where it was previously a closer match for models such as the Volvo EX30.

Related articles

It’s possible that the larger size of the new 4 is also supposed to position it as a replacement for the 4.6m-long 5 estate, which is nearing the end of its lifespan.

The new 4’s styling draws heavily on that of the Cyberster convertible and the smaller MG 3 hatchback, with thin headlights up front and arrow-shaped brake lights at the rear end.

MG has yet to reveal the car’s interior, nor technical details. Filings with Chinese authorities state it has a single electric motor with 161bhp (down from 168bhp in the current model) and weighs in at 1485kg, a marked reduction from the current 49kWh car’s 1620kg.

Power is drawn from a lithium-iron-phosphate battery of undisclosed capacity, likely giving a range comparable with the 218 miles offered by the existing entry-level 4.

MG4 2025 rear quarter

The new car is expected to gain a broader range of powertrains shortly after launch, mirroring that offered in the current car.

For reference, this comprises three other models: a Long Range car with 201bhp and a 64kWh battery, giving 288 miles of range; an Extended Range version boosted to 241bhp and 77kWh for 329 miles of range; and the range-topping Xpower with dual motors combining for 429bhp, but a 64kWh pack yielding a reduced 245 miles between charges.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Skoda Octavia
Used Skoda Octavia 2014-2020 review
8
Used Skoda Octavia 2014-2020 review
aston martin dbs 770 review 2023 01 cornering front
Used Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate 2023-2024 review
10
Used Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate 2023-2024 review
bmw 220 gran coupe 2025 Review front corner 30
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
6
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
ferrari purosangue 2023 01 snow drift
Ferrari Purosangue
9
Ferrari Purosangue
Abarth 600e
Abarth 600e
7
Abarth 600e

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 MG Motor MG4 EV Long Range RT 2023 lead driving

MG 4 EV

Is the electric hatchback a good car for the money, or a good car in its own right?

Read our review
Back to top

The new 4 is expected to arrive in the UK this summer, with prices likely to rise slightly compared with the current entry point of £26,995.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Skoda Octavia
Used Skoda Octavia 2014-2020 review
8
Used Skoda Octavia 2014-2020 review
aston martin dbs 770 review 2023 01 cornering front
Used Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate 2023-2024 review
10
Used Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate 2023-2024 review
bmw 220 gran coupe 2025 Review front corner 30
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
6
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
ferrari purosangue 2023 01 snow drift
Ferrari Purosangue
9
Ferrari Purosangue
Abarth 600e
Abarth 600e
7
Abarth 600e

View all car reviews