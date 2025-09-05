BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: first look at bold new interior
UP NEXT
New Porsche 'M1' SUV to use front-biased 4WD system

New Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: first look at bold new interior

New electric GLC will be offered with largest touchscreen yet seen on a Mercedes

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
5 September 2025

The new electric Mercedes-Benz GLC, which is set to be unveiled imminently at the Munich motor show, will feature the largest digital display screen yet seen on one of the firm’s models.

The new SUV, which effectively succeeds the EQC and will be sold alongside the combustion-engined GLC, sits on a bespoke new EV platform. Mercedes has already shown the bold illuminated grille that will feature on the model and the firm has now given a first glimpse at its cabin.

The interior design is dominated by a revamped single-piece MBUX Hyperscreen, which measures 39.1in and spans the entire length of the new GLC’s dashboard. Mercedes says the screen offers “exceptional clarity” and uses matrix backlight technology from more than 1000 LEDs.

The screen will offer ‘intelligent zone dimming’, which means two display areas can be set to different levels of brightness using sliders. Mercedes claims it has filed a patent for that technology. It is understood that the Hyperscreen will be optional, with lower-level models featuring smaller screens.

Elsewhere, the interior showcases the latest evolution of Mercedes’ ‘sensual purity’ design language, which will be adopted by all future models. The centre console merges into the dashboard and can feature a wireless smartphone charging tray and cupholders. 

There is extensive use of customisable LED lighting, which also adds to the functionality: the air vent illuminations will briefly change colour when the climate temperature is adjusted.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Vauxhall Grandland review 2025 001 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland
7
Vauxhall Grandland
BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2
XPENG G6 review 2025 001 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6
BYD Seal 6 DM i review 2025 013
BYD Seal 06 DM-i
BYD Seal 06 DM-i
Peugeot 2008 GT lead
Peugeot 2008
7
Peugeot 2008

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
mercedes glc review cornering front

Mercedes GLC

Medium-sized SUV, the sales star of the Mercedes range, is re-engineered to stay fighting fit

Read our review
Back to top

The electric GLC, which Autocar has already driven in prototype form, will be launched at the Munich motor show and will go on sale early in 2026.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used DS 3 Crossback (2019-2022) cars for sale

 DS DS 3 1.2 PureTech Bastille EAT8 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£13,995
22,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
DS Ds 3 1.2 PureTech Connected Chic EAT6 Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2019
£10,595
19,578miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
DS DS 3 1.2 PureTech Cafe Racer EAT6 Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2019
£10,695
19,850miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
DS DS 3 1.2 PureTech Bastille EAT8 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£13,995
22,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
DS DS 3 1.2 PureTech Connected Chic EAT6 Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2019
£8,890
32,300miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
DS DS 3 1.2 PureTech Connected Chic EAT6 Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2019
£7,290
49,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 395 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
289 5 September 2025

Awful.

Looks like a fairground ride or a Wurlitzer Rock & Roll record player.

Hugely expensive to replave if just one element goes wrong (unlike a switch).

The manufacturers arent learning, it seems, from feedback.....or maybe they love the thought of the income from replacements a few years down the line. Ditto, LED Headlights.

As a dedicated M-B owner for a lot of years, nothing would enduce me to buy one with either.

Thekrankis 5 September 2025
Why is it only Rolls Royce understands classy dashboards?
Analogue ( with a little digital) dials.
Rotary knobs. Chunky switches.

I for one utterly loathe the modern obsession with distracting and confusing large touch screens in cars.

( love them while chilling at home. Driving? NO!)

My recent experience in a brand new Puma ST hybrid hire car further underlined what an unsafe, nagging, confusing mess these car screens are.

Ban them.

xxxx 5 September 2025

Serious question, is there anyone out there who actually likes this sort interior. Pretty limited straw poll I know but it is a genuine question and I'll respect their viewpoint and right to an opinion.

ricequackers 5 September 2025

The Chinese, supposedly.

Thekrankis 5 September 2025

Bored passengers maybe? 

Latest Reviews

Vauxhall Grandland review 2025 001 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland
7
Vauxhall Grandland
BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2
XPENG G6 review 2025 001 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6
BYD Seal 6 DM i review 2025 013
BYD Seal 06 DM-i
BYD Seal 06 DM-i
Peugeot 2008 GT lead
Peugeot 2008
7
Peugeot 2008

View all car reviews