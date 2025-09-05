The new electric Mercedes-Benz GLC, which is set to be unveiled imminently at the Munich motor show, will feature the largest digital display screen yet seen on one of the firm’s models.

The new SUV, which effectively succeeds the EQC and will be sold alongside the combustion-engined GLC, sits on a bespoke new EV platform. Mercedes has already shown the bold illuminated grille that will feature on the model and the firm has now given a first glimpse at its cabin.

The interior design is dominated by a revamped single-piece MBUX Hyperscreen, which measures 39.1in and spans the entire length of the new GLC’s dashboard. Mercedes says the screen offers “exceptional clarity” and uses matrix backlight technology from more than 1000 LEDs.

The screen will offer ‘intelligent zone dimming’, which means two display areas can be set to different levels of brightness using sliders. Mercedes claims it has filed a patent for that technology. It is understood that the Hyperscreen will be optional, with lower-level models featuring smaller screens.

Elsewhere, the interior showcases the latest evolution of Mercedes’ ‘sensual purity’ design language, which will be adopted by all future models. The centre console merges into the dashboard and can feature a wireless smartphone charging tray and cupholders.

There is extensive use of customisable LED lighting, which also adds to the functionality: the air vent illuminations will briefly change colour when the climate temperature is adjusted.