New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PHEV speeds up Goodwood hillclimb

Affalterbach's first plug-in hybrid is its most powerful road car yet and packs more than 1000lb ft of torque
24 June 2022

Mercedes-AMG has kick-started its electrified era by launching the new GT 63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupé as an 831bhp mega-saloon to rival the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

Available to order now from £173,655 ahead of customer deliveries beginning in April, AMG's first plug-in hybrid model is also its most powerful – eclipsing the GT Black Series's output by 111bhp. 

Based on the V8-powered GT 63 S 4-Door Coupé, it supplements the reserves of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol engine with a 201bhp electric motor on the rear axle in a new arrangement referred to as the P3 drive system. Derived from the hybrid drivetrain of Mercedes-AMG's Formula 1 racer, it's said to give optimised weight distribution and the quickest possible deployment of torque.

With more power on tap than any AMG model yet produced and up to 1084lb ft of torque, it will clear the 0-62mph sprint in just 2.9sec and top out at 196mph - effectively matching the smaller and more track-focused GT Black Series two-door launched last year for outright pace. 

The electric motor takes its power from a 6.1kWh, 400V battery pack. Claimed to weigh just 89kg, this was “designed for fast power delivery and draw, not for the longest possible range”.  

Mercedes claims the new PHEV will manage 7.5 miles of EV running per charge, with the electric motor capable of handling propulsion alone at speeds of up to 81mph. The powertrain is good for 35.8mpg on the WLTP combined cycle while emitting 180g/km of CO2.

Electric power is said to be "always available", enabling quicker acceleration out of corners or rapid overtaking manoeuvres.

Regenerative braking features with four levels of severity, enabling one-pedal driving in certain driving situations.

The E Performance comes with AMG's Ride Control+ adaptive suspension package, which can adjust "the damping force for each wheel to suit the situation in just a few milliseconds", and an agility-enhancing dynamics control system which controls settings for the 4WD system, limited-slip differential and ESP. Ceramic brakes are also fitted as standard. 

Design changes over the standard car are subtle, limited chiefly to a new front bumper modelled on the two-door GT, bespoke badging, new exhaust outlets and exclusive 20in and 21in wheel designs. Otherwise, the PHEV is almost visually and technically identical to the recently facelifted regular GT 4-Door Coupé.

It's the same story of subtle adaptations inside, but, as with other Mercedes PHEV models, there are a number of hybrid-specific displays for the MBUX infotainment system, including an EV range indicator, real-time power consumption data and an electric motor power gauge. 

AMG chairman Philipp Schiemer said: "With the new GT 63 S E Performance [4-Door Coupé], we're transporting our brand DNA into an electrified future. In doing so, we're following our own technical path, which is what has always made AMG so special and desirable. 

"Developed entirely in Affalterbach, the performance hybrid offers a fascinating level of driving dynamics and rightly bears our new technology label E Performance.

"With this new concept, we're also opening up to new target groups who will experience Mercedes-AMG as the performance luxury brand of the 21st century."

bol 1 February 2022

What I like most about it is that from the front (first picture) it looks almost exactly like a £40k A Class. Very egalitarian. 

Overdrive 1 February 2022
Autocar wrote:

...The electric motor takes its power from a 6.1kWh, 400V battery pack. Claimed to weigh just 89kg....Mercedes claims the new PHEV will manage 7.5 miles of EV running per charge...

So when the battery charge is used up - which would probably be less than the claimed 7.5 miles in real world driving conditions, i.e. more like a 4 to 5 mile range - then will the combustion engine be dragging an extra 89kg all over the place?

xxxx 1 February 2022
Overdrive wrote:

Autocar wrote:

...The electric motor takes its power from a 6.1kWh, 400V battery pack. Claimed to weigh just 89kg....Mercedes claims the new PHEV will manage 7.5 miles of EV running per charge...

So when the battery charge is used up - which would probably be less than the claimed 7.5 miles in real world driving conditions, i.e. more like a 4 to 5 mile range - then will the combustion engine be dragging an extra 89kg all over the place?

It'll actually be alot more than 89kg, there's the wiring, beefier electric motor etc. How else do they get the weight up to 2400kg'ish

xxxx 1 February 2022
Overdrive wrote:

Autocar wrote:

...The electric motor takes its power from a 6.1kWh, 400V battery pack. Claimed to weigh just 89kg....Mercedes claims the new PHEV will manage 7.5 miles of EV running per charge...

So when the battery charge is used up - which would probably be less than the claimed 7.5 miles in real world driving conditions, i.e. more like a 4 to 5 mile range - then will the combustion engine be dragging an extra 89kg all over the place?

Just found out via evo, it's 260kg heavier than the standard GT 63 S.

Overdrive 1 February 2022

No wonder they wound up the power on this lard arse to over 830hp! 

I wonder if Mercedes (& other makes for that matter) are getting just a little too carried away with straight line speed bragging rights, with these ridiculous power outputs - needed to overcome equally ridiculous weight/size - rather than focusing on overall driving pleasure and dynamics of their perfomance cars.

xxxx 1 February 2022

These phev's are less green than a pure ICE, end of.

