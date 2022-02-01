New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PHEV speeds up Goodwood hillclimb

Mercedes-AMG has kick-started its electrified era by launching the new GT 63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupé as an 831bhp mega-saloon to rival the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Available to order now from £173,655 ahead of customer deliveries beginning in April, AMG's first plug-in hybrid model is also its most powerful – eclipsing the GT Black Series's output by 111bhp.

Based on the V8-powered GT 63 S 4-Door Coupé, it supplements the reserves of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol engine with a 201bhp electric motor on the rear axle in a new arrangement referred to as the P3 drive system. Derived from the hybrid drivetrain of Mercedes-AMG's Formula 1 racer, it's said to give optimised weight distribution and the quickest possible deployment of torque.

With more power on tap than any AMG model yet produced and up to 1084lb ft of torque, it will clear the 0-62mph sprint in just 2.9sec and top out at 196mph - effectively matching the smaller and more track-focused GT Black Series two-door launched last year for outright pace.

The electric motor takes its power from a 6.1kWh, 400V battery pack. Claimed to weigh just 89kg, this was “designed for fast power delivery and draw, not for the longest possible range”.

Mercedes claims the new PHEV will manage 7.5 miles of EV running per charge, with the electric motor capable of handling propulsion alone at speeds of up to 81mph. The powertrain is good for 35.8mpg on the WLTP combined cycle while emitting 180g/km of CO2.

Electric power is said to be "always available", enabling quicker acceleration out of corners or rapid overtaking manoeuvres.