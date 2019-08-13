New Mercedes-AMG GLA35 and GLA45 prototypes spotted

Mercedes is readying an all-new, second-generation GLA for next year, and as expected we’ve now had the first sighting of the hot AMG-tuned variants.

Prototypes of both the new entry-level AMG variant - the GLA35 - and the full-fat GLA45 have both been seen testing at the same time. Both will bring the AMG-tuned bodystyle total to six when launched, joining the A-Class and A-Class saloon, the CLA and CLA Shooting Brake and the new GLB SUV.

We can see that the GLA45 sports the brand’s trademark ‘Panamericana’ grille alongside a bodykit that changes every lower body panel. The 35, on the other hand, features a more subtle exterior with a grille more in-line with the rest of the standard GLA lineup.

Mechanicals will be adapted from those of the recently launched Mercedes-AMG A35 and A45. For the former, that means a 302bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive, translating to a 0-62mph time of around five seconds.