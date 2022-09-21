New Mercedes-AMG C63 swaps V8 for 670bhp PHEV system

The new Mercedes-AMG C63 S, due later this year, trades its iconic V8 engine for a 670bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines a 469bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder and a 201bhp electric motor on the rear axle in a sophisticated four-wheel drive system.

As before, the C63 will be available as a saloon or an estate, but the role of the two-door coupé and convertible will be picked up by a hot version of the incoming Mercedes CLE, which replaces two-door versions of the Mercedes C-Class and Mercedes E-Class. For this new generation, the non-S C63 base model is dropped, leaving only the Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance, to use its full name.

Visually, the C63 is obviously differentiated from the regular C-Class by 76mm-wider front wheel arches hiding 19in or optional 20in wheels. There’s a more aggressive front valance with the typical AMG grille and active shutters that open or close depending on the engine’s cooling demands. The additional cooling hardware actually means the bumper juts out more than on a standard C-Class, making the whole car 50mm longer. The bonnet, with its air outlet on top, is unique to the AMG too.

Engine

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine is a development of the unit found in the C43 and SL43. However, in this application, it has a lower compression ratio (from 10:1 to 9:1) in order to accept more boost from the larger turbocharger. To minimise lag, the turbocharger incorporates an electric motor that runs off the 400V electrical system and helps the turbine spool up faster - technology derived from AMG’s Formula 1 racer.

With 469bhp and 335lb ft of torque, the engine on its own is the most powerful four-cylinder currently in series production.

It’s supported by an electric drive unit (EDU) on the rear axle, which combines a 201bhp, 236lb ft electric motor, a 6.1kWh lithium ion battery, a two-speed gearbox and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential in one unit. This EDU is similar to the one on the new GT 63 S E Performance, although in that application it is paired with a 4.0-litre V8.

Like other AMGs, the engine still drives through a nine-speed automatic gearbox with a wet multi-plate clutch.

At 6.1kWh, the high-voltage drive battery is relatively small for a plug-in hybrid. As a result, the C63 can travel on electric power for only eight miles, compared with the C300e’s segment-leading 68 miles of EV range. AMG product manager Arne Wiebking said: “This car is not made to drive fully electric for long distances. This car is made for performance.”