New McLaren 765LT Spider tops Super Series range

McLaren has revealed the much-anticipated 765LT Spider, which the firm claim is both the fastest convertible it has ever produced and will offer the ‘highest-ever levels of driver engagement’ for a model in its line-up of track-focused ‘Longtail’ models.

The new drop-top is based on the Coupe version of the Woking firm’s flagship Super Series model, and shares that car’s 754bhp and 590lb ft tune of McLaren’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, driven through a seven-speed sequential gearbox. As with the sold-out Coupe, the 765LT Spider will be limited to 765 units, with prices starting from £310,500.

The 765LT Spider is a lighter, sharper and more focused version of the convertible version of the 720S. Due to its retractable hard top – which can be raised or lowered in 11 seconds at speeds of up to 31mph – makes it 49kg heavier than the Coupe, but at 1388kg it is still 80kg lighter than the 720S Spider. As with all McLaren LT models, the new car makes extensive use of carbonfibre to reduce weight where possible.

The firm claims the 765LT Spider is capable of 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds and 0-124mph in 7.2 seconds, which both match the coupe version.

The single-piece convertible roof features a carbon fibre frame with a noise-reducing foam core built in, which McLaren claims creates a full carbon shell when closed. The resulting lack of central seal has allowed the firm to improve headroom and extend the roof panel, allowing the A-pillars to be pushed further forward. The folding system is powered by eight electrical motors, and McLaren claims occupants will experience a sound no louder than 60dBA while in use.

The rear window is lowered by a separate motor, which allows it to be lowered independently of the roof, allowing users to hear the note of the quad titanium exhaust system.

The 765LT Spider features the same aerodynamic carbon fibre bodywork as the Coupe version, including a front splitter and bumper, lower door blades and side skirts, and a wraparound rear bumper. The convertible retrains the active ‘Longtail’ rear wing, although this has been recalibrated from the Coupe model to optimise performance with the Spider’s roof up and down, and account for the car’s revised rear profile.