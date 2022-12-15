New Lotus Type 133 luxury saloon ramps up for 2023 reveal

The long-awaited Lotus Type 133 – a sleek luxury saloon to rival the Porsche Taycan – is on track for an official unveiling in 2023, having started testing on public roads in production form.

Pictures published to Chinese social media platform Weibo (below) show what Autocar understands to be an early development mule for the upcoming saloon, giving a first look at its exterior design and interior. Camouflage and cladding leave much to the imagination, but even at this early stage it's clear that the Type 133 will be a close relation to the larger Lotus Eletre SUV.

Lotus's first saloon car since the legendary Carlton – a Vauxhall-based BMW M5 rival from the early 1990s – will be given a name beginning with 'E' when it reaches showrooms, Autocar understands, but this is unlikely to be 'Envya', as has been widely reported.

It will be similar in its conception to sibling brand Polestar's 5 grand tourer, due on sale around a year later, in 2024. But, suggested Lotus managing director Matt Windle, the two cars will be tangibly differentiated, despite their shared Geely Group origins.

Asked if Lotus could benefit from the UK-based development programme for the Polestar 5, Windle told Autocar earlier this year: "Yes and no. The importance is keeping that individuality - and we are different companies."

It is not yet clear whether the two cars will share a modular EV platform from the Geely stable (the Eletre platform is said to be a bespoke architecture), nor whether the Type 133 will be available with the Polestar's range-topping 874bhp four-wheel-drive powertrain, but Windle said: "It will be the Lotus ethos in that car. It's a bit more refined, further towards the luxury end of what we're trying to do with our performance luxury brand."