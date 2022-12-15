New Lotus Type 133 luxury saloon ramps up for 2023 reveal

The long-awaited Lotus Type 133 – a sleek luxury saloon to rival the Porsche Taycan – is on track for an official unveiling in 2023, having started testing on public roads in production form.
Pictures published to Chinese social media platform Weibo (below) show what Autocar understands to be an early development mule for the upcoming saloon, giving a first look at its exterior design and interior. Camouflage and cladding leave much to the imagination, but even at this early stage it's clear that the Type 133 will be a close relation to the larger Lotus Eletre SUV.
Lotus's first saloon car since the legendary Carlton – a Vauxhall-based BMW M5 rival from the early 1990s – will be given a name beginning with 'E' when it reaches showrooms, Autocar understands, but this is unlikely to be 'Envya', as has been widely reported.
The new Lotus Envya has been spied again in China, with images of prototypes uploaded to Chinese social media platform Weibo. The electric-powered saloon, codenamed Type 133, is set to join the British car maker's line-up as a sister model to the Eletre SUV in 2023. @lotuscars pic.twitter.com/7CwHas5o6J
— Greg Kable (@GregKable) December 13, 2022
It will be similar in its conception to sibling brand Polestar's 5 grand tourer, due on sale around a year later, in 2024. But, suggested Lotus managing director Matt Windle, the two cars will be tangibly differentiated, despite their shared Geely Group origins.
Asked if Lotus could benefit from the UK-based development programme for the Polestar 5, Windle told Autocar earlier this year: "Yes and no. The importance is keeping that individuality - and we are different companies."
It is not yet clear whether the two cars will share a modular EV platform from the Geely stable (the Eletre platform is said to be a bespoke architecture), nor whether the Type 133 will be available with the Polestar's range-topping 874bhp four-wheel-drive powertrain, but Windle said: "It will be the Lotus ethos in that car. It's a bit more refined, further towards the luxury end of what we're trying to do with our performance luxury brand."
I think k this is a great move for Lotus, and as a result of their new products such as the Emira, they will be serious competition to the rivals, such as the oh so boring Porsche range.
After getting on for some thirty years of Jaguar and then Maserati ownership, it became clear that the future was going to be EV. If you want a four door car and not an SUV, a d so etching not German, that would point towards the new Lotus, or the new saloon EV Maserati. Both will probably be great looking high tech accomplished cars, but I thinking they will have a price tag in the 100,000 region, way beyond my budget.
In Jul I took delivery of a new Genesis Electrified G80- great car with head turning looks, cutting edge technology, and like Jaguar perhaps used yo be, absolute luxury.
Anyone in the market for an EV saloon, should definitely take a look.
By the way I didn't mention Tesla, as they are IMO cheap and nasty, with somewhat questionable build quality!