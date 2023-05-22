BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Lotus Emeya electric 'hyper-GT' to be revealed on 7 September
Tesla Superchargers free to use for all electric cars today

New Lotus Emeya electric 'hyper-GT' to be revealed on 7 September

The British brand's first performance saloon since the Carlton finally has a name - and a debut date
James Attwood, digital editor
News
3 mins read
29 August 2023

Lotus's long-awaited electric super-saloon has been officially named the Emeya ahead of a full reveal on 7 September.

Previously known by its codename, Type 133, and at one point erroneously associated with the Envya nameplate, the Porsche Taycan rival has been previewed in a new video which confirms it will feature a wraparound LED rear light bar, a movable rear wing and a distinctive LED headlight signature that matches the Lotus Eletre SUV.

Lotus refers to the new Chinese-built model as a hyper-GT, much as it dubbed the Eletre the world's first hyper-SUV - a nod to the fact that it will tout power and performance figures more in line with some of the world's fastest supercars than any similarly positioned saloons with combustion engines. 

It will be the brand's first performance saloon since the early-1990s Vauxhall-based Carlton and is set to be particularly popular in China and the US – crucial markets for Lotus. Bosses have previously told Autocar that the five-metre-long Emeya will be the most luxurious car Lotus has yet produced.

Confirmation of the new model's name come soon after prototypes were spotted on the road in a promotional camouflage livery; late prototypes started running down the Lotus Technology production line in Wuhan, China, earlier this year.

The Emeya will be similar in size to the Polestar 5 grand tourer due on sale next year, but Lotus managing director Matt Windle has previously said that while there is some technology transfer, Geely allows its brands, which include Polestar, to conduct development independently. This means the models will be tangibly different in every key aspect.

Spy shots show that it will feature sleek styling, a sloping roof and design cues from the Evija and Eletre. Lotus has placed a major focus on its dynamic development, given the model will be tasked with taking on the Taycan and Audi E-tron GT. It will feature similar chassis technology to the Eletre – including air suspension, rear-wheel steer, active roll control and active aerodynamics – but engineered to a different brief.

No technical details have been revealed yet, but it is expected to closely follow the Eletre. This means entry-level versions are likely to offer around 602bhp from a twin-motor set-up, closely matching the Taycan GTS. The top-spec Eletre R features a more powerful rear motor that lifts output to 904bhp.

The Emeya will retain the Eletre’s 112kWh battery pack, which could give the sleek saloon a range of more than 400 miles. The EPA platform allows for fast charging at speeds of up to 420kW.

Asked how it will stack up to performance EV rivals such as the Taycan, Lotus commercial chief Mike Johnstone told Autocar: “When you look at performance, we’ll be in a good place, both in terms of handling and 0-60mph speeds.

“In terms of charging, it will have the same platform as the Eletre so it can go from 10% to 80% in less than 20 minutes. We’ve got a number of key things we’ve taken from the Eletre you’ll see [in the Emeya], which will give us a good point of differentiation.”

Lotus hints at electric estate after 2026

Lotus commercial boss Mike Johnstone said the firm currently has no plans for derivative versions of its upcoming line-up, such as an Emeya shooting brake, but added: “Consumer tastes change, new market segments appear and new technologies come into play that mean we could do things in a different way – and we’re always looking for new opportunities to make sure we can maximise the amount of return on any investment we make.”

Lotus has so far only confirmed its product roadmap until 2026, when its new electric sports car will arrive. Although planning is already under way, Johnstone hinted that the line-up could be adapted based on market changes.

“The product plan at the moment is the three cars we have now [Evija, Emira and Eletre] and the three coming in the future,” he said. “We have to be dynamic with that plan. We’re constantly looking at how we can ensure we maximise the potential in the marketplace.”

dickieb 25 May 2023
As a young grad back in 1990, one of my suppliers to the auto industry was MGA in Coventry - home of the legendary Mike Gibbs and young designer Peter Horbury. I remember Mike showing me a 2 tonne truck from China they were doing a redesign for. It was remarkably crap - huge, terrible panel gaps, rubber seals on the windows that were about 1 cm away from the glass. How times have changed...now we have a 2 tonne Chinese truck, but with a Lotus badge on it.
dickieb 25 May 2023
Autocar, please don't bother with the annoying Lotus Carlton click bait! Luckily I'm in the market for a 2 tonne 600 hp 5 m long car for just over £100k. Ideally built in an oppressive totalitarian fascist regime. Norfolk.
KeithS 22 May 2023

An example of why Lotus is on a massive roll at the moment! This is a company, thanks to its Chinese owners, that will be a serious rival to Porsche, and unlike Porsche, Lotus will offer a range of truly stunning cars!! 

This segment of the market is filling quickly, Jaguar are launching the first of their new EV range, Maserati are replacing the Ghibli and QP,  and Polestar will have their version of the new Lotus. Clearly if your in the market for a 4 door coupe you will be spoilt for choice instead of just the dreary Taycan!

Of course the downside, these will all be over 100k and seemingly over 5 metres in length,  both of which won't be considerations in the target market's of the U.S and China.

fimixox936 22 May 2023

