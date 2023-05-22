New Lotus Emeya electric 'hyper-GT' to be revealed on 7 September

Lotus's long-awaited electric super-saloon has been officially named the Emeya ahead of a full reveal on 7 September.

Previously known by its codename, Type 133, and at one point erroneously associated with the Envya nameplate, the Porsche Taycan rival has been previewed in a new video which confirms it will feature a wraparound LED rear light bar, a movable rear wing and a distinctive LED headlight signature that matches the Lotus Eletre SUV.

Lotus refers to the new Chinese-built model as a hyper-GT, much as it dubbed the Eletre the world's first hyper-SUV - a nod to the fact that it will tout power and performance figures more in line with some of the world's fastest supercars than any similarly positioned saloons with combustion engines.

It will be the brand's first performance saloon since the early-1990s Vauxhall-based Carlton and is set to be particularly popular in China and the US – crucial markets for Lotus. Bosses have previously told Autocar that the five-metre-long Emeya will be the most luxurious car Lotus has yet produced.

Confirmation of the new model's name come soon after prototypes were spotted on the road in a promotional camouflage livery; late prototypes started running down the Lotus Technology production line in Wuhan, China, earlier this year.

The Emeya will be similar in size to the Polestar 5 grand tourer due on sale next year, but Lotus managing director Matt Windle has previously said that while there is some technology transfer, Geely allows its brands, which include Polestar, to conduct development independently. This means the models will be tangibly different in every key aspect.

Spy shots show that it will feature sleek styling, a sloping roof and design cues from the Evija and Eletre. Lotus has placed a major focus on its dynamic development, given the model will be tasked with taking on the Taycan and Audi E-tron GT. It will feature similar chassis technology to the Eletre – including air suspension, rear-wheel steer, active roll control and active aerodynamics – but engineered to a different brief.