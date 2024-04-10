New-look Morgan Plus Four goes back to basics

The Morgan Plus Four has been updated with a fresh look and an optional chassis upgrade aimed at improving its refinement, quality and liveability.

The minimalist redesign is intended to return the Plus Four to its traditional proportions, the sports car having grown when it moved to a modern architecture in 2020.

Chief among the changes is the introduction of new lights developed in-house by Morgan. Up front, they're 25mm larger in diameter, comprising the main headlight beam, indicators and daytime running lights. The rear lights also incorporate the indicators, so the separate lenses have been removed from the car in a bid to declutter its design.

There's a redesigned rear splitter and rear diffuser, painted matte black for concealment and hosting the car's numberplates.

The side and rear-view mirrors have also been replaced with new Morgan-developed units made from aluminium, said to be lighter, stronger and more functional than previously.

“Strategic design simplification has reduced visual distraction and celebrates enhanced quality at a component level throughout,” said Morgan design chief Jonathan Wells.

Inside, the premium Sennheiser sound system has been revised to provide greater volume, as well as more range for Bluetooth connections.

Little has changed under the skin bar the new Dynamic Handling Pack, an optional-extra upgrade developed with suspension specialist Nitron. It adds single-way-adjustable dampers and a rear anti-roll bar.

Morgan CEO Massimo Fumarola said: "Whilst other models within our line-up offer greater opportunity for experimentation, [the] Plus Four requires a more delicate approach.

"We believe that the new features and detail culminate to create a fitting evolution and an immediate impression of a more refined, usable and quality sports car, yet one that remains playful and fun.